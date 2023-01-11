Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
The ESPN broadcaster says he’d like to see NFL improve product on the field. 1. Earlier this season, Tom Brady was asked about parity in the NFL during one of his press conferences. The future Hall of Famer didn’t hold back on what he thought parity really meant.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Jets’ Woody Johnson would ‘absolutely’ spend for a vet QB
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He’s frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets’ owner since 2000, isn’t issuing a...
Bengals Running Back Delivers Warning to AFC Playoff Opponents
The defending AFC champions are not shy as they begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl. Last year, the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl caught most of the football world off guard. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around—and, based on the words from their star running back, that’s just the way they prefer it.
Big Game Bound: Super Wild Card Weekend preview
INDIANAPOLIS – The road to the “Big Game” intensifies this week with the start of the NFL Playoffs. Super Wild Card Weekend features six games beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Seahawks and 49ers kick off the postseason at 4:30 p.m. ET, then two of the best young quarterbacks meet under the lights when Justin Herbert’s Chargers visit Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
Dick Vitale Defends John Calipari Amid Kentucky’s Struggles
The veteran ESPN broadcaster came to the Wildcats coach’s defense after the team’s most recent loss. View the original article to see embedded media. Kentucky basketball has certainly had its highs and lows during John Calipari’s tenure leading the program, and it seems to be hitting a nadir in 2022–23.
