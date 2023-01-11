ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar legend Jeff Beck dead at 78

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

As shared in a social media post with a message provided by his family, guitar legend Jeff Beck has passed at the age of 78 on January 10.

According to a statement passed on from Jeff Beck 's family, the Yardbirds and solo guitar legend had contracted bacterial meningitis and passed away on Tuesday, January 10.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After...

Posted by Jeff Beck on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The statement reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was recently featured on the title track of Ozzy Osbourne 's 2022 release Patient Number 9 , joining an all-star cast of collaborators including former bandmate Eric Clapton , Black Sabbath 's Tony Iommi , and more.

