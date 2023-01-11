Guitar legend Jeff Beck dead at 78

As shared in a social media post with a message provided by his family, guitar legend Jeff Beck has passed at the age of 78 on January 10.

Listen to Classic Rock For All and more on the free Audacy app

According to a statement passed on from Jeff Beck 's family, the Yardbirds and solo guitar legend had contracted bacterial meningitis and passed away on Tuesday, January 10.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After... Posted by Jeff Beck on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The statement reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was recently featured on the title track of Ozzy Osbourne 's 2022 release Patient Number 9 , joining an all-star cast of collaborators including former bandmate Eric Clapton , Black Sabbath 's Tony Iommi , and more.

Browse and follow more of Audacy's all-new stations like Classic 70s , 80s Guitar , Rock N’ Road , Freedom Rock , The Canyon , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram