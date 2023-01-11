ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo

The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time. “It’s a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it’s now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community,” says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock

Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
AMARILLO, TX
Awesome 98

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business

Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police activity at NW 9th and N Mississippi

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 team has responded to the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi about police activity in the area. Officials say Amarillo police were trying to serve a warrant. The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad is also on scene. More information will be given once...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

DHDC Hosting MLK Day Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center is trying to help educate and excite kids in the area with their MLK Day Camp. This is happening on January 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. depending on the age of your child. There will be age-based science curriculum...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
CLOVIS, NM
Mix 94.1

Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Palo Duro high school dancer makes history

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior Liliana Sanchez made history as the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention. While at the convention Sanchez, participated in movement and lecture classes, attended a collegiate showcase, and collegiate fair, as well as networking with […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Cookie Sales Begin for Girl Scouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Friday, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in Amarillo, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New to the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, and more.
AMARILLO, TX

