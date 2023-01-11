Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
KFDA
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
KFDA
Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time. “It’s a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it’s now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community,” says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.
Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock
Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
KFDA
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business
Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
KFDA
Amarillo police activity at NW 9th and N Mississippi
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 team has responded to the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi about police activity in the area. Officials say Amarillo police were trying to serve a warrant. The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad is also on scene. More information will be given once...
Myhighplains.com
DHDC Hosting MLK Day Camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center is trying to help educate and excite kids in the area with their MLK Day Camp. This is happening on January 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. depending on the age of your child. There will be age-based science curriculum...
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.
Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
Palo Duro high school dancer makes history
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior Liliana Sanchez made history as the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention. While at the convention Sanchez, participated in movement and lecture classes, attended a collegiate showcase, and collegiate fair, as well as networking with […]
KFDA
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
KFDA
Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
KFDA
‘You don’t know joy until you’ve met someone with special needs’: Volunteers needed for special needs prom in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a prom night for those with special needs celebrated worldwide, including here in Amarillo and its back in full force since COVID-19. Night to Shine was started by the Tim Tebow Foundation and offers individuals with disabilities, ages 14 and up, an unforgettable prom experience.
Myhighplains.com
Cookie Sales Begin for Girl Scouts
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Friday, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in Amarillo, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New to the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, and more.
KFDA
SWAT situation at 9th and Mississippi resolved, suspect not found in home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police were serving a warrant in the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi. The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad was also on scene. During the police activity a couple of smoke bombs were deployed in the home. According to officials, the person they were looking...
Comments / 0