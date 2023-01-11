ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdEDA_0kBVpYeC00

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves : Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports.

The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44.

On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9) , Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Harry: The Interview , a one-hour special featuring the Duke of Sussex’s sit-down with ITV journalist Tom Bradby (which aired in the U.K. on Jan. 8) will be broadcast on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c and be available to stream on Paramount+ live and on demand.

* Freeform’s unscripted dating series Love Trip: Paris , in which “four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them,” will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 pm with its first two episodes.

* Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle for Season 5.

* Freeform has released a trailer for its new drama The Watchful Eye , premiering with two episodes on Monday, Jan. 30 at 9 pm, before moving to its regular 10 pm timeslot. The cast includes Mariel Molino ( Promised Land ), Kelly Bishop ( Gilmore Girls ), Amy Acker ( Person of Interest, Angel ), Warren Christie ( Batwoman, Chicago Fire ), Jon Ecker ( Chicago Fire, Queen of the South ), Aliyah Royale ( The Walking Dead: World Beyond ), Lex Lumpkin (the All That revival) and Henry Joseph Samiri ( The Bold and the Beautiful ).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, Calif. home on Thursday morning, responding to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Presley was a musician in her own right, releasing a number of popular songs during her career, most notably 2003’s “Lights Out”...
CALABASAS, CA
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Looper

Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene

Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode

“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
TVLine

TVLine

59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy