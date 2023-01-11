TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves : Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports.

The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44.

On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9) , Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Harry: The Interview , a one-hour special featuring the Duke of Sussex’s sit-down with ITV journalist Tom Bradby (which aired in the U.K. on Jan. 8) will be broadcast on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c and be available to stream on Paramount+ live and on demand.

* Freeform’s unscripted dating series Love Trip: Paris , in which “four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them,” will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 pm with its first two episodes.

* Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle for Season 5.

* Freeform has released a trailer for its new drama The Watchful Eye , premiering with two episodes on Monday, Jan. 30 at 9 pm, before moving to its regular 10 pm timeslot. The cast includes Mariel Molino ( Promised Land ), Kelly Bishop ( Gilmore Girls ), Amy Acker ( Person of Interest, Angel ), Warren Christie ( Batwoman, Chicago Fire ), Jon Ecker ( Chicago Fire, Queen of the South ), Aliyah Royale ( The Walking Dead: World Beyond ), Lex Lumpkin (the All That revival) and Henry Joseph Samiri ( The Bold and the Beautiful ).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?