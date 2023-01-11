ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

James Zieber
3d ago

That father is a lying sack of crap. The school gives you enough to pay for 2 pants and 3 shirts for each child. I ordered them for my kids over Christmas break. If he spent that much on uniforms it was his choice.

Chérie Bittle
3d ago

I tried to get Brandywine to require uniforms, to put all children on equal ground. I was told that most families wouldn't/couldn't afford the added cost. I had a plan to start a Fundraiser that would help those who needed the extra help. I also showed them a plan, to buy used uniforms and we could ask for volunteers to help wash (remove stains), do any necessary mending and iron them to look new. I personally don't know what they cost in today's market but at that time, it was cheaper than buying new school clothes. I also agree with the clear backpacks it's just far too easy to bring weapons and drugs and whatnot in a backpack to school.

T V
3d ago

I think kids need to wear uniforms. I also believe every child should be allowed breakfast every morning for free, and a mid morning snack of fruit or even just a milk and then lunch for free. And all book fees need to be free. This makes everything good and equal. They can raise my taxes to do this. My kids are grown, but I would be all for it to help every child. I am so tired of children being bullied, and children going without, going hungry. 😪 It's heartbreaking! It takes a village, no, no it takes an entire state to raise a child. We all need to help these kids. So whatever it takes to feed and clothe them, so be it.

