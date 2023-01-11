Calmer conditions before another storm system arrives later this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - More rain and snow continues for Northern California, and this current storm system is bringing the Desert Southwest some passing clouds.

Winds are much lighter and calmer today, and for the rest of our evening, we will have a light breeze with winds exceeding 5-15 MPH.

By early tomorrow slightly stronger winds in portions of Yuma County with gusts peaking near 20 MPH.

A warming trend will begin tomorrow, and through the end of the week due to high pressure building overhead, this will result in above-normal temperatures.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected for the second half of the weekend and continuing early next week, which gives us another shot for precipitation within our area.

