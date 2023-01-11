One hospitalized in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure.

Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen of the second-floor apartment.

The resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The fire was isolated to the upper apartment, but the entire building suffered smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the damage was estimated at $40,000.

