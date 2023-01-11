Read full article on original website
Suspects in stolen SUV cause fatal crash in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Osceola County early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Kissimmee around 1:52 a.m. Troopers said a Range Rover was traveling southbound on Marigold Avenue,...
Suspects ram Polk County deputy vehicle, cause deadly crash in stolen SUV, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of three people Saturday after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle
fox35orlando.com
Deputies arrest 6, including 3 fleeing felons accused of causing fatal crash following Davenport house party
DAVENPORT, Fla. - What was billed as a going away party at a Davenport short-term rental house turned into an open-house party with more than 100 people that ended with six people getting arrested, including three felons who deputies say caused a fatal crash while fleeing from law enforcement. According...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
Deputies: 3 men arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Osceola County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Osceola County after authorities say three men tried to run away from deputies. Deputies said the chase started when three men parked in an SUV outside of a house party in Davenport side-swiped a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen, late-model Range Rover, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
Deputies arrest 2 men in fatal shooting at The Plaza at Millenium condos
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at The Plaza at Millenium condos last week. Deputies arrested Jacquarius Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Elliott, 19, for their involvement in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia. >>>...
positivelyosceola.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting driver in leg in Kissimmee road rage incident
Osceola Deputies arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting that began as an altercation in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Kissimmee that sent a man to a local hospital. According to Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez, Pedro Gonzalez Hernandez, 43, allegedly pulled up to another...
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
click orlando
Fake cop arrested in Osceola County after stealing man’s jewlery, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested just over a month after pretending to be a police officer and stealing an older man’s jewelry, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. James Troy Davis was arrested on Thursday after the Dec. 7 robbery at a 7-Eleven...
Osceola County deputies investigate possible road rage shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are looking into a possible road rage shooting. The shooting happened near Simpson Road in Buena Ventura Lakes. Investigators said the victim followed the shooter to Boggy Terrace Drive and called 911. Officials said the shooter was then taken into custody. The...
click orlando
16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies released new surveillance video Friday that they hope will help track down a suspect after a shooting last month. Investigators said the victim, Etson Faustin, 39, was a husband and a father. He was one of two people shot at a shopping...
click orlando
Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records...
Sanford police release video of 6 suspects wanted in the death of man, 18
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are looking to identify six people whom they named as suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Officers released a video showing the people wanted in connection to the November shooting death of Isaiah Diaz while he was sitting in a car at an apartment complex.
