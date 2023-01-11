Read full article on original website
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors
To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.
The Backlash From Being Cast As The Last Of Us' Ellie Took A Huge Toll On Bella Ramsey
When it comes to adaptations, there's always going to be a small but vocal portion of the internet that has a problem with the casting. People develop a sense of who characters are in their heads, and when real life doesn't abide by their personal choices, they can lash out. And it's important to remember there are people on the other side of that screen, potentially reading those comments and feeling terrible about the whole situation.
The Only Top Gun: Maverick Star Who Didn't Get Violently Ill During The Intense Training
Piloting a fighter jet isn't as simple as hitting the throttle and taking to the sky. Those that are given the task of operating these multi-million dollar airplanes of war often go through years of vigorous testing and training. Just look at the recent smash hit movie of "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) train a recent crop of Top Gun students for a mission where human intuition and skill are more important than artificial intelligence and specialized equipment.
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Gold Rush's Dave Turin Once Admitted To Certain Moments Of The Show Being Embellished
"Gold Rush" is one of the most intense reality series out there. Each season follows several groups of miners who head out to hunt for gold, not knowing how much they'll bring home. Every time they venture forth, it's a gamble, but for some, that's part of the thrill. Dave...
Mel Gibson's Passion Of The Christ Sequel Has Reportedly Set A Filming Window
Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" was an absolute phenomenon when it was first released nearly two decades ago. While the gruesomely violent depiction of the final days of Jesus Christ (Jim Caviezel) drew its fair share of controversy from all sides, the discourse ultimately helped to propel the film to bring home over $600 million in box office revenue. This was, of course, a major success, especially when you consider that the film's budget was only $30 million.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
Vikings: Valhalla's Leo Suter Discusses Harald's Season 2 Evolution - Exclusive
It's no secret that Leo Suter's "Vikings: Vallhalla" character, Harald Sigurdsson, is based on the very real historical figure Harald Hardrada. And given that Hardrada was the king of Norway for about 20 years in 1045, it's not exactly a shock that Harald is doubling down on his quest to become Norway's king in Season 2 of the Netflix series.
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Family Guy Fans Are Blunt About Why Lois And Peter Deserve Each Other
Adult animated programs focused on a hilarious yet deeply dysfunctional family are hardly a rarity in the television world. Even around the turn of the century, shows like "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill" had the formula down to a science, but that didn't stop Seth MacFarlane from adding another to the mix. MacFarlane's "Family Guy" premiered in January 1999 but was canceled a mere few years later in 2002. Nevertheless, the ever-growing fanbase couldn't be ignored, resulting in its triumphant return to TV in 2005 with the long-awaited release of Season 4.
The Only Two Acting Credits Under Robbie Knievel's Belt Are From Cop-Centric Shows
Say the words "daredevil motorcycle legend," and the first name to pop into your mind will doubtless be Evel Knievel — and the second name will most likely be his son, Robbie. Also performing under the moniker Kaptain Robbie Knievel, Robert Edward Knievel II passed away today, January 13, 2023, after losing his struggle with pancreatic cancer.
The Issue That Stranger Things Fans Have With The Season 4 Finale's Tone
Fans rejoiced in May 2022 as they finally got to revisit the gang from Hawkins, Indiana after a nearly three-year wait for "Stranger Things 4." The fourth season continues the saga of the sci-fi horror Netflix series where our characters are divided worldwide, but a common threat from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) past unites all their newfound struggles. The fourth season received critical acclaim for its darker tone and excellent character moments (we can't listen to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" without crying either) and broke viewing records for Netflix, according to IndieWire.
Cary Elwes Says Stranger Things Is 'Much More Terrifying' Than His Time Filming Saw
Cary Elwes, the man who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in "Saw," joined the "Stranger Things" cast in its third season. Enlisted to play Mayor Larry Kline, Elwes portrayed a crooked politician with his own interests at heart over the safety of his community. "Stranger Things 3" was the first time fans really got a look at the larger picture of Hawkins. For the first two seasons, the series focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) going missing, Will's lingering connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down, and the group of friends who battled the horrors flooding into their world.
Why Shia LaBeouf Was Never The Same After Transformers
There was a time when Shia LaBeouf was paving a path to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Following a similar road as many other performers, LaBeouf was a child actor made famous by the Disney Channel, seemingly destined to become an A-list star. After landing the lead role in one of 2007's biggest blockbusters, "Transformers." LaBeouf was on the fast track to Hollywood stardom.
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor
James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
Why Family Guy Was Sued By The Copyright Holder Of When You Wish Upon A Star
Any show that's been around for over 20 years is more than likely to come across at least some controversy during its run. But for a show like "Family Guy," that's practically every other Tuesday. Since show-tuning its way onto our television screens in 1999, "Family Guy," which follows the satirical exploits of a dysfunctional Rhode Island family unit, has never been one to play it safe.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
How The Latest Dungeons & Dragons Drama Could Lead To Honor Among Thieves' Critical Failure
For a while now, it seemed like the "Dungeons & Dragons" franchise was on a hot streak. A new movie, titled "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," was greenlit and has a current release date of March 31, 2023. It stars such big-name talent as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. There's also the news that a live-action "D&D" series is in the works at Paramount+ that will come courtesy of "Red Notice" director Rawson Marshall Thurber.
Why You Can't Stream Spongebob Squarepants' 'Mid-Life Crustacean' Episode On Paramount+
"Spongebob Squarepants" fans may find something missing when searching through the available episodes on Pararmount+. A 2003 episode from Season 3 of the popular animated show has been removed from the streamer. The episode in question is called "Mid-Life Crustacean," and it follows Mr. Krabs dealing with a mid-life crisis. He turns to Patrick and Spongebob for a night out on the town to help make him feel young again, and some of their antics are what led to the episode being pulled.
