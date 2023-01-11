ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
told my hubby we may have to find a way to cut these out of our diet like we have cut other things out of our diet...including fast food and sweet treats. It's sad when you have to decide, do we keep warm, do we eat, do we pay bills, do we pay rent, can we afford to use a bus this week. We already had to part with our car. Retirement was supposed to be more enjoyable.

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say

LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
CBS Detroit

Meijer makes changes to mPerks program

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced Thursday that it is changing how its mPerks program works, making it easier for customers to save on items they need. The mPerks program is the retailer's digital coupon program, which will give customers more personalized rewards and savings, allowing them to earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled with several other opportunities to earn more points."Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we've made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points," Meijer Vice President...
WLUC

Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month — a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with...
wsgw.com

Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined

The cause of a 911 Network Outage that hit much of Michigan has been determined. Officials say that around 3:15 p.m. on January 10th, technicians at Peninsula Fiber Network discovered a problem with the company’s optical transport service, which facilitates the transfer of information. That error caused a database corruption, which led to more issues. 911 service was interrupted throughout the state for around an hour and a half, and emergency calls were redirected to alternate phone numbers while workers fixed the issue.
chelseaupdate.com

Virtual Winter Bird Feeding Class from the DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a virtual class about feeding winter birds on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Birds can bring color to a wintry backyard and a smile to your face. The best part? Feeding birds is easy to do with a little knowledge, and we can help!
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
