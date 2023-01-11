(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced Thursday that it is changing how its mPerks program works, making it easier for customers to save on items they need. The mPerks program is the retailer's digital coupon program, which will give customers more personalized rewards and savings, allowing them to earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled with several other opportunities to earn more points."Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we've made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points," Meijer Vice President...

