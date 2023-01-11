Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in Ohio
If you love cheese, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant in Ohio is opening a new location next week, making it even easier for you to satisfy your cheese cravings. Read on to learn more.
woay.com
Snow Creates Winter Wonderland in Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The biggest winter storm of the season brought a true winter wonderland to the region early this weekend. Although snowfall is far behind average for the season (despite the past 24-hour snowfall), the northwest flow on the backside of departing low pressure brought the heaviest accumulation of the season to southern West Virginia.
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
WTRF
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
woay.com
35th Annual WV Hunting and Fishing Show to kick off on January 20th
Charleston, WV(WOAY) – The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association (WVTHA) will kick off its 35th annual WV Hunting and Fishing Show on Friday, January 20th in at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at noon. The three-day event will feature over 150 exhibitors from all over the world, the...
WOWK
West Virginia Woman Featured in New York Fashion Week
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Neliza Cua Neal, originally from the Philippines, started making cloths for her children, when she discovered fashion was her passion. She creates clothes for men, women and children and after winning top honors at the Black Walnut festival in Roane County, she’s now taking on New York Fashion Week this weekend. For more on her work, click HERE.
WDTV
West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique seasons that gives hunters an opportunity to target big game is now underway. West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the...
What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in 21 other states. Which includes the Tri-State area. Starbucks […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
woay.com
Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record
Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Despite the snow that is on the horizon for Friday and Saturday, the damage has already been done in southern West Virginia. Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, the mountain state is in the midst of a record snowless season.
Girl Scout cookie season starts next week in West Virginia
Girl Scout cookie season is approaching, and you don't have to wait to see a troop selling cookies outside of Kroger to get your annual stash.
WDTV
WVDOH road crews preparing for snow and ice
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways road crews in all 55 counties have snowplows ready and crews on standby to deal with snow and ice expected Friday evening. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH...
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
WBOY
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 39 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
wchstv.com
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
Comments / 1