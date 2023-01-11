Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
AOL Corp
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
CNBC
Mark Cuban predicts this will be the 'next possible implosion' in crypto—here's how to avoid it
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Tops $19K, Blockchain.com Cuts Jobs, Sam Bankman-Fried Blogs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former chief of FTX,denied stashing away billions of dollars and gave his take on what happened to his bankrupt crypto exchange in a lengthy new post on Substack published Thursday.
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
Stocks are back in a bull market as global economic outlook is improving, says market veteran Ed Yardeni
Stocks are back in a new bull market thanks to an improving global economy, according to Ed Yardeni. He pointed to factors like lower natural gas prices and China's reopening, which could boost stocks. He says the market bottomed in October, and stocks are on a new uptrend despite some...
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
CNBC
Jim Cramer likes these 5 'reasonably' valued stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Tesla Stock Higher As Elon Musk Plans Gigafactory Expansion in Texas
Elon Musk looks set to shovel more money into the 'gigantic money furnace' of his Austin, Texas-based gigafactory.
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears
Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
theblock.co
Unemployed and under house arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried faces enormous legal bills
Sam Bankman-Fried could rack up millions in legal bills as he faces a criminal trial, the wide-ranging FTX bankruptcy and civil enforcement cases from regulators. The disgraced FTX founder, whose approximately $450 million in Robinhood shares were seized by the government, is likely to lean on friends and family to fund his defense.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
CNBC
Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
CoinDesk
Canadian Crypto Exchanges Coinsquare, WonderFi in Advanced Talks to Merge: Bloomberg
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinsquare Ltd. and WonderFi Technologies (WNDR) are in advanced talks to merge and become Canada’s largest crypto exchange, according to areport from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. An official announcement could...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Finishes Best Week Since March; Solana’s Bonk Barks
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In the past few weeks, a Shiba inu-themed token took center stage in the Solana ecosystem as sentiment around the blockchain network took a hit in the aftermath of the Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX debacle. CoinDesk's Shaurya Malwatook a closer look at Bonk Inu:
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Blogs Like a Crypto Robin Hood, but in Court He's Not So Charitable
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Sam Bankman-Fried’s surprise Substack post Thursday included these charitable lines: “Nearly all of my assets were and still are utilizable to backstop FTX customers,” he wrote. “I have, for instance, offered to contribute nearly all of my personal shares in Robinhood to customers.”
astaga.com
Actual Reason Behind Today’s Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Amid US CPI Release
Bitcoin worth lastly breakout above the important thing $18K degree on Thursday, for the primary time within the final two months. Merchants anticipate a slowdown in charge hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation eases in 2023. The BTC worth rises over 5% within the final 24 hours as...
Comments / 0