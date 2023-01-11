ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023

For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CNBC

Jim Cramer likes these 5 'reasonably' valued stocks in the S&P 500

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
dailyhodl.com

Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce

Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
Fortune

Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears

Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
CNBC

Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Finishes Best Week Since March; Solana’s Bonk Barks

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In the past few weeks, a Shiba inu-themed token took center stage in the Solana ecosystem as sentiment around the blockchain network took a hit in the aftermath of the Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX debacle. CoinDesk's Shaurya Malwatook a closer look at Bonk Inu:
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Blogs Like a Crypto Robin Hood, but in Court He's Not So Charitable

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Sam Bankman-Fried’s surprise Substack post Thursday included these charitable lines: “Nearly all of my assets were and still are utilizable to backstop FTX customers,” he wrote. “I have, for instance, offered to contribute nearly all of my personal shares in Robinhood to customers.”
AUSTIN, TX
astaga.com

Actual Reason Behind Today’s Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Amid US CPI Release

Bitcoin worth lastly breakout above the important thing $18K degree on Thursday, for the primary time within the final two months. Merchants anticipate a slowdown in charge hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation eases in 2023. The BTC worth rises over 5% within the final 24 hours as...

