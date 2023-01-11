Read full article on original website
Related
Police find ‘possible human remains’ in Fayetteville
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Illinois police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith, Arkansas after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
5newsonline.com
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police were searching in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
fox29.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
KATV
Asa Hutchinson's son arrested in Benton County for DWI, possession of drugs and guns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III, was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 13. The former Arkansas governor's 47-year-old son, who has been charged with multiple DWI offenses in recent years, faces even more serious charges now. In addition to...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate’s malnutrition death
The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs.
KHBS
Former governor's son arrested on drug charges in Benton County
The son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is being held in the Benton County Jail on drug charges. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, Friday on several charges, including "possession of a controlled substance" and "simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms." No...
Juveniles hit by vehicles in Centerton
A juvenile and a bicyclist were hit by vehicles in two separate incidents in Centerton.
KHBS
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student on a bicycle was hit on Gamble Road...
Fayetteville suspect has criminal history of prior bank robberies
A Nashville man arrested in connection with a January 10 bank robbery in Fayetteville has an extensive criminal record that includes prior bank robbery charges in multiple states, according to court documents.
Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
UPDATE: Fayetteville police arrest bank robbery suspect
Fayetteville police responded to a reported bank robbery on the west side of town on January 10.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith residents urging city officials and animal control to ‘step up’
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Jayne Alford’s family enjoyed the long Thanksgiving weekend of 2022, her normally quiet neighborhood near Free Ferry and 46th Street was met with commotion. “I heard a loud sound and I knew what had happened,” Alford recalled. Alford says while standing in...
KHBS
Centerton Animal Shelter holding volunteer event Saturday
CENTERTON, Ark. — The Centerton Animal Shelter held a volunteer event Saturday. Best Friends Animal Society donated pet beds to the shelter. “We've had an abundance of people offer to help and volunteer," Centerton police Capt. Christopher Kelley said. More than 40 beds were added to the shelter, replacing...
