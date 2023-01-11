Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The New England Patriots just missed out on the postseason, finishing the year 8-9. While the defense was able to get the job done for the most part, their season was undone by inconsistent performance on offense. The Patriots ranked 11th in points allowed and eighth in yardage, but 17th...
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, a Newburyport, Massachusetts native, may have grown up a New England Patriots fan, but he'd never want to play for the organization. Freiermuth's reasoning has nothing to do with the Steelers' rivalry with the Patriots but everything to do with its iconic head coach,...
Kliff Kingsbury’s name was floated for teams with a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, but the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has other plans. The 43-year-old literally does, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Kingsbury reportedly has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and respectfully has told teams he has no interest in a new job at this point. Schrager added multiple teams have contacted Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
It's no secret that Tom Brady, golden-aged quarterback extraordinaire, was heavily invested into the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX at the time of its disastrous implosion into bankruptcy. The tomato-avoidant footballer was one of the crypto giant's most visible ambassadors, starring in FTX commercials and often taking to Twitter to tweet...
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
All the rumors surrounding Sean McVay appear to have been much ado about nothing. McVay informed members of the Rams that he will remain with the team, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday. Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources. — Dianna... The post Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Could the 36-year old defensive coach be the heir-apparent for the New England Patriots?
Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday night, the Patriots dropped an abnormally transparent, outta-left-field statement. “The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week.”
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the offseason. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Who are you picking at No. 14 if you’re the GM? —...
The long, national nightmare that was the Matt Patricia and Joe Judge era is seemingly over. In the statement, the team also announced it is working on a contract to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Earlier Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Panthers requested permission to interview Mayo for their opening at head coach.
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The New England Patriots are going to have someone new calling the plays next season. The team announced on Thursday night that they will begin interviews for offensive coordinator candidates next week. They also announced that they've begun contract talks with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. ...
