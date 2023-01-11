Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
foxbangor.com
Warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR — Warming centers across Bangor are opening their doors for those in need. For the third winter in a row, the Mansion Church on Center Street is offering a place for people to get out of the cold. According to Mansion Church Pastor Terry Dinkins, the church also...
foxbangor.com
Unsafe ice conditions cause ice fishing derby cancellations across Maine
DEXTER — Warm seasonal weather has disrupted some of Maine’s winter traditions. Ice fishing derbies across the state have been forced to cancel due to unsafe ice conditions. Organizers say that this change has been upsetting for some, because the annual events are often the biggest fundraisers of...
foxbangor.com
ARPA funds to potentially support those in recovery
BANGOR — As we continue to look at how the Bangor City Council plans to distribute the American Rescue Plan Act Fund we spoke to a local leader serving those during their journey through recovery. Per the city of Bangor’s website the Bangor City Council plans to release over...
foxbangor.com
Weekend Community Calendar
Acoustic version of Open Mic with host Julia Steer, who sings for the band Sullen Eyes. All ages. No Cover, donations welcome. Take the stage or take a seat and enjoy the local talent!. Franklin Veterans Club, Franklin. 5:30 pm. Tacos, raffles, a 50/50, and a night of karaoke. Donations...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Mall Pokémon tournament
BANGOR — On January 14, Pokémon fans came together at the Bangor Mall to take part in a new annual tournament to celebrate the billion dollar franchise. The event, hosted by the Bangor Comic and Toy Con and Galactic Comics and Collectibles, is both a competition and a place for newcomers to learn how to play the card-trading game.
foxbangor.com
Fast moving fire takes garage in Surry
SURRY– There was a fast moving fire in a detached garage Friday morning in Surry. According to Chief Bryan McLellan, the fire broke out at around 9:55 am at 497 Toddy Pond Road and was fully involved when the first responders arrived. The garage, also a workshop, contained a...
foxbangor.com
AG rules deputy justified in using deadly force
AUGUSTA- Maine’s Attorney General has ruled a Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified when he shot and killed an armed man in Newport last July. A 9-1-1 caller reported a possible active shooter at the Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport. Additional callers reported he was holding children hostage...
foxbangor.com
Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returns to Brewer in-person
BREWER – For the first time in 3 years, the Stephanie J. Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returned in-person to Brewer High School on Saturday. The event for middle school cheer squads was held across two sessions and featured more than a dozen local schools. The afternoon session featured eight...
foxbangor.com
Old Town hoops stay hot, sweep Presque Isle doubleheader
OLD TOWN – Old Town Coyotes boys and girls basketball swept their doubleheader with Presque Isle on Saturday with convincing wins. On the girls side, Old Town beat the Wildcats 49-33 to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season. Presque Isle drops to 6-5. For the boys, they...
foxbangor.com
Bangor man sentenced for Spring 2022 burglaries
BANGOR– A Bangor man will spend two and a half years in jail in connection with a string of burglaries in the downtown Bangor area that happened last spring. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to a long list of charges – including burglary of thirteen businesses, felony possession of methamphetamine and misuse of a credit card.
foxbangor.com
Police search for robbery suspect
AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:21 a.m. on Stone Street, in Augusta. According to police the caller reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries...
foxbangor.com
Hardwood Spotlight Week 6: Bangor girls hoops top AA North thanks to leadership
BANGOR – Undefeated Bangor girls basketball is not only the top team in AA North, but one of the top teams in the state of Maine. “Since we’re number one right now, every team is going to give us their best game,” senior guard Emmie Streams says. “We’ve got to be ready.”
foxbangor.com
Pet of the week
BANGOR – Our pet of the week from Bangor Humane Society, this week, is a lovely older cat named Melody. Melody is a nine year old domestic shorthair cat, who is seven pounds. She does have an eye condition, which will require her person to have a vet relationship.
foxbangor.com
Eagles boys leave Bangor with 57-45 victory
BANGOR – Bangor boys basketball fell to Windham, 57-45, in Red Barry Gymnasium on Friday night. The Rams fall to 2-8 with the loss, and travel to Skowhegan on Tuesday before hosting Hampden Academy next Friday.
foxbangor.com
Police investigate G Street home after two were found deceased
BANGOR — Bangor Police and Fire Department were called to 16 g-street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 call was made regarding a domestic violence incident. “I can confirm that we have two deceased people inside one of the residents, an adult female and an adult male,” said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.
foxbangor.com
Smith nets fifth straight double-double as Maine defeats UMBC
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball improved to 4-0 in America East play as they defeated UMBC on Saturday 71-54. Black Bear sophomore forward Adrianna Smith continued her hot streak as she had a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. This marks her fifth straight double-double and her ninth overall on the year.
foxbangor.com
Watts Hall Band to perform for dance party on Saturday
BANGOR – Two members of the Watts Hall Band came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the dance party that they will perform for on Saturday. The ten-piece, vocally driven, Watts Hall Band out of Thomaston specializes in Blues, Rock, and R&B and they pride themselves on their ability to guarantee that listeners will turn into dancers.
foxbangor.com
Black Bears confident they can get over the hump despite current skid
ORONO – On Wednesday night, Maine men’s basketball took on New Hampshire at the Cross Insurance Center, and despite holding a lead late in the first, but eventually dropping their sixth straight game. They now fall to 6-10 and 0-3 in conference play after starting the year 6-4,...
Comments / 0