Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul, fellow Democrats, voice support for judge nominee
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other prominent state Democrats and Latino leaders on Saturday demanded the governor’s chief judge nominee receive a fair hearing on Wednesday, pushing back on claims by liberal lawmakers that Hector D. LaSalle is too conservative and his nomination should be withdrawn. Hochul, appearing at the Latino Pastoral Action Center Leadership meeting, pledged to stand by LaSalle — a veteran judge who, if confirmed, would become the first Latino to lead the seven-member high court and oversee New York’s judicial system. She called him “eminently qualified” for the job. “I examined all the records. I saw all the cases, even those that are being maligned and used against him and ... they’ve been falsely represented. And that’s what I will not stand for,” said Hochul, arguing that past nominees have not been “prejudged” and “misrepresented” like LaSalle. While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition. Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process and his appointment would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right.
State College
How a Constitutional Amendment Gets on the Ballot in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: Murphy’s State of the State and polling numbers, McCarthy’s election as Speaker,
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
roi-nj.com
Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
A Review of Gov. Murphy’s 2023 State of the State Address
Governor Murphy reviews his administration’s efforts in 2022 and outlines what’s to come in 2023 in State the State address. On Tuesday, Governor Murphy delivered the first in-person State of the State address since January 2020 at the State House in Trenton – Murphy’s fifth State of the State address since the start of his administration.
wrnjradio.com
Senator Singleton introduces legislation allowing transfer of inactive liquor licenses
NEW JERSEY – In a move to address New Jersey’s archaic liquor license laws, Senator Troy Singleton this week introduced legislation which would establish procedures by which a liquor license may be transferred for use as part of an economic redevelopment plan. “It is no secret that liquor...
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would give voters say over expanding voter-identification requirements, curtailing a governor's regulatory authority and giving victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators. ...
No new taxes and ‘significant tax cuts’ coming to N.J. this year, Gov. Murphy promises
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, the Democratic governor was asked if he can...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy warns business leaders of recession
Gov. Phil Murphy told South Jersey business leaders Wednesday that his administration expects the state is poised to enter a recession, though he said he believes the downturn will be far less severe than the one caused by the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. “I’m in the camp of a shallow...
Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law
The decision marks a victory for gun rights advocates seeking to pare down New Jersey’s restrictions on where firearms can be carried. The post Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Advocate
BREAKING: New York Republicans Call for George Santos to Resign
Republicans in New York have called for gay fellow Republican Rep. George Santos to resign. During a press conference Wednesday morning, members of the Nassau County Republican Committee were joined by local elected Republicans and sitting members of Congress to say they would refuse to work with Santos if he did not resign.
Responding to Murphy, Republicans hammer NJ’s lack of affordability
NJ has ‘highest taxes, the most debt and the worst business climate’. Republican legislative leaders responded to Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address Tuesday. Senate Minority leader Steve Oroho and Assembly Minority leader John DiMaio, who held a joint press conference immediately following the speech, criticized Murphy as a tax-and-spend governor.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
New Jersey Globe
Turner comes out in support of abolishing county lines
Few things are more emblematic of New Jersey politics than the county organization line. In almost every county in the state, both parties gather before the primary to decide on their preferred candidate, and with the help of favorably designed ballots, those candidates almost always win. But one of the...
Murphy lays out his vision for ‘next New Jersey’
Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fifth State of the State address on Tuesday before a State House chamber packed with lawmakers and dignitaries for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Murphy highlighted efforts to make the state more affordable by extending the deadline to apply to the Anchor property-tax relief program for another month and focused on hyper-local Jersey issues, like rebuilding boardwalks in need of repair along the Jersey Shore and revamping the state’s outdated liquor license laws.
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans dead-set against President Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has mused for years about another presidential run in 2024, but a new Monmouth University Poll released today shows that voters in his home state are deeply opposed to the idea of a President Christie. According to the poll, just 20% of registered New...
New Jersey Globe
Tom Carver, ex-Labor Commisioner, dies at 86
Thomas D. Carver, a onetime reporter for The (Bergen) Record who became New Jersey Commissioner of Labor under Gov. Richard J. Codey, died on January 10. He was 86. Carver joined The Record in 1960, covering local news in Bergen County. He left the newspaper in 1962 to take a job as a community program assistant at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and attended law school at New York University at night.
NJ Spotlight News: January 11, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Murphy touts initiatives, denies White House ambitions. Interview with Gov. Phil Murphy after his fifth State of the State address. Governor’s...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 1