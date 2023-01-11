Read full article on original website
snntv.com
SNN's Marco La Manno to speak at 3rd annual climate conference
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - SNN anchor and meteorologist Marco La Manno will be a guest speaker at the third annual Florida Climate Conference in February. He'll be speaking with local Climate Adaptation Center CEO Bob Bunting on how we can and are creating economic opportunities as we tackle climate change.
snntv.com
Siesta Key incorporation bill passes in 3-1 vote, moves to Legislation
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Siesta Key Incorporation Bill was approved by the Sarasota County legislative delegation Thursday afternoon. “We’re super happy that we got the greenlight today and were up for the challenge," said Save Siesta Key Chairman, Tim Hensey. In a 3 to 1 vote, the Sarasota County...
snntv.com
Cold weather shelter will be available in Charlotte County this weekend
PORT CHARLOTTE (WSNN) - With temperatures dropping to near freezing this weekend, a cold weather shelter will be opened in Port Charlotte. This shelter, located at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings. They will open on Sunday night, unless the forecast changes.
snntv.com
USF students honor MLK Day with act of service
SARASOTA - Students at the University of South Florida Sarasota/Manatee campus are commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. day with an act of service to help the homeless. “It feels really good to be able to do something so quick, that helps so much," said USF Sarasota/Manatee student, Dylan Schmucker. Students...
snntv.com
Venice Rotary Art Festival
If you like art, food trucks, vendors, beer, and live music, consider going to the 31st annual Venice Rotary Art Festival this weekend. Everyone is invited, and it’s family friendly. You can even bring your dog. There will be art works on display, from 80 different artists from around...
snntv.com
20th annual Embracing Our Differences Art Exhibit
The 20th anniversary of Embracing Our Differences art exhibit, is going to be on display at Bayfront Park starting in January, and you’re invited. The purpose of Embracing Our Differences art exhibit is to promote values of kindness, respect, inclusion, and belonging. The theme of the event is enriching...
snntv.com
Jordyn Byrd named Gatorade Florida Volleyball POTY
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Jordyn Byrd of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year. Byrd is the first Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year to be...
snntv.com
70s encore at Keating Theatre in March
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Audiences at Florida Studio Theater aren't done with music from the 70's just yet. FST's cabaret hit “The ‘70s: More Than a Decade,” is closing after a 19-week run on February 12. However, the show is set to return a few weeks later...
snntv.com
IMG Academy alumna Michelle Cooper selected 2nd in NWSL Draft
BRADENTON (IMG Academy) – The IMG Academy Girls Soccer Program had former player Michelle Cooper selected second overall to the Kansas City Current in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday night in Philadelphia. With Cooper’s draft position, she becomes the highest draft selection to a professional sports organization in IMG Academy history.
snntv.com
Fight ends Lemon Bay/DeSoto County girls basketball game
ENGLEWOOD, FL (SNN-TV) - A fight broke out last night during the girls basketball game between DeSoto County and Lemon Bay in Englewood. According to the Herald-Tribune, late in the fourth quarter, players from each team were battling for a rebound when a Manta Rays player appears to push a Bulldogs player after the ball traveled out of bounds. The DeSoto player then delivered an overhand shot to the head of the Lemon Bay player knocking her to the court.
