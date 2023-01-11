Read full article on original website
Woman to serve 1.5 years in prison for Menards altercation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman involved in an altercation at Menards will serve one and a half years in prison. Prosecutors say in March 2021, 38-year-old Hannah Schreiber pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after she was caught stealing from the store in March. Police say she also assaulted employees by kicking and pushing them.
Upworthy
Hero braves 400-mile drive through a snowstorm to get kidney to a recipient
Transporting an organ is a tedious and urgent task even under normal conditions, let alone during a snowy blizzard. However, an organ transporter proved to be a hero as he was able to transport a kidney among high winds and heavy snow, per ABC News. Lucas Baker, a Trinity Medical Solutions Midwest division carrier, told the outlet that in his 10 years of delivering organs, he's gone the extra mile to bring organs or medical professionals to patients countless times.
These are the highest-paying management jobs in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (STACKER) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace — and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
Open Letter To The Bismarck Car Thief – DO THE RIGHT THING!
To the person or persons who stole a car yesterday ( Thursday, January 12th ) at the Gateway Mall parking lot... ...I sure hope you read this, I really do. I'm trying to understand the mindset of what was going on in your head when you chose THIS car to steal. Did you take a couple of seconds to let it sink in that by your actions you would hurt a human being that has done absolutely nothing to YOU? A young lady who comes to work - takes pride in what she does - then like ALL of us walks out expecting to get in HER car and drive home.
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck police Lieutenant suspended after refusing DUI test
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test, is suspended without pay for 30 days. State troopers stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 A.M. on January 1st for a suspected traffic violation. Court records say that Trom...
Bismarck Rec & Leisure Show features one special boat
Melby showed off the Ranger 622 FS Pro which features a Mercury 400 V10 engine. The engine is the largest 400 to date.
Crossroads Bar & Grill in Center to close
From January 15 to February 1, the bar will be temporarily closed. On February 4, they will be open for the Dart Shootout by Dakota Music, with a limited menu.
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
"You see what your hard work accomplishes"
valleynewslive.com
Deadly head-on crash south of Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 1806 in North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:25 p.m. on January 12, approximately 20 miles south of Mandan. The crash report says a 24-year-old woman from Bismarck was...
24-year-old Bismarck woman killed in head-on collision
UPDATE- POSTED JANUARY 14, 2:18 P.M. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the individuals involved in the crash occurring on Highway 1806 on January 12. The 24-year-old woman who was killed during the crash has been identified as Kennedy Marie Carry Moccasin. ORIGINAL STORY- POSTED JANUARY 13, 10:53 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. […]
5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
Borrowed Bucks permanently closes Bismarck location
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck is officially closing its doors for good. According to the popular bar and nightclub, the decision has been made following an announcement that they would only be open on weekends. Bucks will be remembered for its fun nighttime atmosphere as well as its annual Bucks for […]
The five best bars in Bismarck-Mandan, according to Yelp
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We all love the nightlife to some degree here in North Dakota. From live music to group activities, and especially bars, there are plenty of places for one to go if they’re aching to spend a night on the town. But which ones are the most well-received, the most popular, or […]
McQuade Distributing says Borrowed Bucks closing is a loss
And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.
KFYR-TV
Petition to recall Emily Eckroth drafted and sent for approval to Secretary of State’s office
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A committee formed to recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck school board submitted the wording for a draft petition for approval to the Secretary of State’s office Thursday. The office needs to respond within 5 - 7 business days before any signatures can be gathered.
Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
New Boutique Opening In Bismarck
If you're the type of person who likes to shop local, here's another way you can do just that. There's a new boutique coming to town; here's what you need to know. First, I have to admit, when I hear the word/name "Pearl" my mind immediately goes to Mr. Crab's daughter from SpongeBob SquarePants. Second, don't judge me.
Business Beat: Capital City Restaurant Supply moves to new home
They sell everything you need for a commercial kitchen, including grills, stoves, and coolers, as well as household kitchen tools.
Someone You Should Know: “Scotcheroos by Gramma Val,” a must-have
And a customer requested that she add sea salt on top of the bars, and Gramma Val liked it so much herself that started selling the "Sea Salty" scotcheroo as well.
