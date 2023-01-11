Collier County man charged with killing endangered birds

A 24-year-old man from Bonita Springs was arrested and charged for killing five Black Skimmers, which are endangered birds native to Florida, in Marco Island, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

According to the FWC, witnesses saw Renardo Stewart accelerate and run a golf cart through a flock of black skimmers resting on the beach.

He was later detained and admitted to driving the golf cart through the flock of birds. Stewart is now charged with five misdemeanor charges related to violations against endangered or threatened species.