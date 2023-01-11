ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Body cam shows moment Sidney officers confront armed suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uXfu_0kBVneD400

SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month.

On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.

In body camera video obtained through a public records request, the first officer inside the store can be seen entering in the front door by the registers with his rifle drawn and moving toward the back of the store as he searched for the suspect.

Just over a minute later, the video shows the officer spot Jordan right by the registers right as three more officers walk in the front door. At that point, all four Sidney officers hold Jordan at gunpoint as he tried to leave the store.

In the body camera video, Jordan can be seen ignoring officers’ commands to not reach for something near his right hip.

“Get on the ground! Hands up! Get on the ground! Do not reach for anything,” officers can be heard saying in the video.

It was then that police said Jordan pulled out a handgun and that’s when he was shot.

Jordan was taken to Wilson Health where he later died.

The four officers involved were placed on leave pending an internal investigation. News Center 7 learned Wednesday that all four officers have since returned to duty.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the shooting. We learned Wednesday that their investigation remains open.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man hospitalized in fifth Dayton shooting over weekend

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton residential neighborhood Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted

Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week. Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into Dayton home then flees

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dayton house Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. where a car hit a home, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. The suspect allegedly crashed...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A police and SWAT standoff in Dayton has ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 injured after crash in Logan County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday. According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57. OSP says in the release the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
actionnews5.com

Second suspect captured in Ohio accused of killing two Memphis teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ohio Highway Patrol captured a second suspect three days after a shooting in Hickory Hill that left two teens dead. On Dec. 20, investigators received information from OHP that they recovered a 2018 Dodge Charger after a police chase in Van Wert, Ohio. OHP advised that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy