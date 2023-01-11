Read full article on original website
Related
Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Florida Democratic Chair Manny Diaz Resigns After Disappointing 2022 Election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Manny Diaz, the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation following a disastrous 2022 election season for the party. Diaz, not to be confused by Ron DeSantis's Education Secretary of the same name, issued criticisms of party bureaucracy in his official statement. The 2022...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
Friday marks deadline for DeSantis-ordered CRT, DEI school funding report
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday, Jan. 13 is an important deadline, set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, for all of Florida’s public colleges and universities. The governor wants details on all programs and activities related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and critical race theory. Critics say students will suffer if cuts are made for political purposes. DeSantis […]
fox35orlando.com
State cleared of violating education court order on race-related concepts in classroom
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the "Stop Wrongs To Our Kids...
redriverradio.org
Gov. DeSantis targets 'trendy ideology' at Florida universities
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
College Hall at the New College of Florida in Sarasota. Credit: State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory. Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Do You Want Florida Democratic Party to Survive?
After Florida Democratic party chairman Manny Diaz quit on Monday, the house of cards started falling apart. The chairman’s resignation came just two months after the midterm elections, in which Florida Democrats suffered a monumental loss.
publicnewsservice.org
Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'
If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
Prosecutor reveals proposed overhaul to Florida’s juvenile justice system
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell unveiled a series of proposed reforms to juvenile justice sentencing this week, kicking off an expected debate about a “missing middle” to sentence kids and teens charged with serious crimes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Worrell first...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
wuwf.org
Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida
Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
Tougher Penalties Eyed In Florida For Refusing Breath Tests
Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They can face 18-month suspensions if they
Comments / 1