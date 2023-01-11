‘A Million Little Things’ Showrunner & Creator Talk Crafting Final Season As ‘A Bookend’ To The Series; New Promo Bids Farewell

A Million Little Things is bidding farewell to its audience with a parallel to the first season, as the group begins to rally around a friend who is fighting for his life after a cancer diagnosis.

During ABC ‘s Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, showrunner Terrence Coli and executive producer DJ Nash discussed how they were planning to bring the series to a close.

“It feels like a bookend,” said Coli, in reference to how the show began with Jon Dixon (played by Ron Livingston) dying by suicide in the pilot and its impact on his close friends. “The friend group is going to rally around Gary [whose cancer returned in Season 4 but only Maggie knew about it until Rome accidentally stumbled upon his secret in the season finale]. They have been there for reach other and have shown up, through all the trials and tribulations.”

Nash, who created the series and previously served as showrunner before handing it off to Coli, added that he’d had the idea for the series ending before the series ever began.

“When I shoot a pilot, I like to know where it’s ending. We knew right from the beginning this is where we are going. It’s a secret that was held between the EPs and the writers for a long time,” he said.

Nash also teased that audiences will see “cast they haven’t seen in a while” throughout Season 5, including Livingston, who will return to the series presumably in flashbacks. In a post Season 4 finale Q&A, Nash told Deadline that he was trying to get original cast member Stéphanie Szostak, who plays Delilah, for a couple of episodes.

A promo for the fifth and final season, which was released Wednesday and is embedded below, takes a look back at the previous four installments before giving a glimpse of the final episodes of the series.

Audiences will “watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion. Along the way, we’ll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things ,” a description for the final season reads.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene and Chance Hurstfield.

Nash is the creator and executive producer. Coli serves as executive producer and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz also executive produce. Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer on the series from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 5 of A Million Little Things premieres on February 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.