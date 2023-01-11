Read full article on original website
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
Polygon
The era of Netflix password sharing will end soon, somehow
Netflix is expected to roll out anti-account sharing measures in the United States early in 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Exactly how those measures will work, how much they’ll cost the consumer, and how they’ll keep from locking legitimate users out of accounts, remains to be seen.
technewstoday.com
What is Streaming TV? How Does It Work
Streaming TV lets you watch your favorite shows or web series over the Internet. Most smart TVs have built-in streaming apps like Netflix to help you stream your favorite content. But, if you are into watching more diversified content you may need a separate streaming service or a dedicated device.
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.
technewstoday.com
Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku
Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet. Although you cannot officially download and use a web...
ComicBook
Google Reveals Official Stadia Shutdown Time
Google has officially revealed when its Stadia game streaming service will be going down for good. In case you missed it, back in September 2022, Google revealed that it would finally be pulling the plug on Stadia in the early part of 2023. And while this news wasn't met with much shock considering that Stadia never really took off in the way that Google expected, its shutdown is still something that will impact a fair number of people when it comes about.
The Verge
YouTube’s testing free ad-supported TV channels
YouTube is testing free ad-supported TV channels that show content from certain media companies, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The concept is similar to services like Pluto TV, Roku’s Live TV channels, or the experiences built into TVs from companies like Samsung, LG, and Vizio — there will be a “hub” that lets you pick what you want to watch.
How To Customize The Lockscreen On Your Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 Pro lets you enable or disable the always-on display, set a screen timeout duration, and change the lock screen wallpaper and clock style.
How to cancel your Hulu subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether it's because of a hike in your subscription rate or a lack of content, you may want to cancel your Hulu subscription in favor of an alternative streaming service like Netflix or HBO Max. This simple process can be done through your Hulu account page, and there's no need to call Hulu or write an email.
How To Fix The 'Cannot Start Microsoft Office Outlook' Issue
Microsoft Outlook comes in two varieties: there's the Outlook.com email service and the Outlook inbox software. In the case of the latter product, you may run into a common error when attempting to fire up the application — it'll say "Cannot start Microsoft Outlook. Cannot open the Outlook Window." Other times, the program may simply fail to open without so much as the courtesy message that lets you know something is wrong.
Sling TV quietly launches user profiles to catch up with everyone else
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sling TV spruced up its streaming app in 2021, introducing larger thumbnails for shows and reducing dead space between buttons. More importantly, the service revamped the cloud DVR and channel guide interfaces with new options to bookmark your favorite shows and filter content easily. Perhaps the biggest change was its refreshed home screen, which highlights content recommendations, but something was missing: user profiles. If you live in a multi-user household, the lack of this feature may cause your recommendations to become more cluttered than they should. Sling TV has recently filled this void with the addition of multiple user profile support.
CNET
New Apple Music, TV and Devices Apps Now Available on Windows
Microsoft is making it easier to use certain Apple services on Windows. Last year, during its Oct. 12 Surface event, Microsoft announced that Apple Music and Apple TV would soon be coming to the Microsoft Store, as replacements for Windows alternatives that just weren't up to par -- and that day is now here.
Recent Tesla Buyers Are Furious After New Price Cut Leaves Them Feeling Robbed
On the bright side, the price cuts mean some Tesla EVs may now qualify for the federal tax credits worth $7,500.
The Reason Your iPhone Says SOS Only And How To Fix It
Does your iPhone say SOS Only? That could be normal, but just in case it's not we have some suggestions for how to fix it. Here are the details.
How To Install The Android APK On Windows Or Mac
Microsoft Windows 11 provides native support for running Android apps, but installing and running APK files on a Mac is much less streamlined.
Samsung May Drop 'Plus' Model With Galaxy S24 Series
Samsung is soon to announce the Galaxy S23, but speculation is already flying about next year's S24 only coming in two versions, regular and Ultra.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: January 13, 2023 – Tim Cook’s massive pay cut
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by WaterMinder: WaterMinder is the ultimate water tracking tool...
How To Fix When Your Xbox Series X's HDR Is Too Bright (Or Too Dark)
If your monitor or TV supports it, enabling the Xbox Series X's high dynamic range (HDR) feature will result in far better image quality — assuming it is calibrated correctly. Microsoft anticipated issues with HDR being too bright or too dark at times and baked a calibration feature called Auto HDR into its Xbox Series X|S consoles as a result. With this, anyone can turn on the feature and then let the console optimize the HDR output on its own, which is certainly the fastest and easiest method.
