Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sling TV spruced up its streaming app in 2021, introducing larger thumbnails for shows and reducing dead space between buttons. More importantly, the service revamped the cloud DVR and channel guide interfaces with new options to bookmark your favorite shows and filter content easily. Perhaps the biggest change was its refreshed home screen, which highlights content recommendations, but something was missing: user profiles. If you live in a multi-user household, the lack of this feature may cause your recommendations to become more cluttered than they should. Sling TV has recently filled this void with the addition of multiple user profile support.

4 DAYS AGO