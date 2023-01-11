ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbathing Miami condo residents complain of inmates at neighbouring jail shouting at them

By Abe Asher
The Independent
 3 days ago

Residents at a high rise condo building in Miami say that they’re being disturbed by shouting from a federal jail across the street.

Downtown 5th, located on NE 5th Street in downtown Miami, advertises “luxury apartment rentals” for prospective tenants who may also be enticed by the “breathtaking views” and “enviable location.” The building, which opened in 2021, contains more than 1,000 housing units on 52 floors.

The city ’s Federal Detention Center, which opened in 1995, is located across the street – and for at least one resident, that seems to be an issue.

“I don’t use the pool that much here because it doesn’t get sun very much, but it does get sun during the time that they’re in there,” resident Ryan Rea told WPLG in Miami.

Mr Rea, who told the television network that he pays $2,700 for his two-bedroom unit, recorded a video on Monday from the building’s 15th floor of incarcerated individuals in the detention center yelling and whistling at people using the pool.

Mr Rea recounted that he moved into the building when the housing market in Miami was especially competitive in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The jail’s location does not appear to be mentioned in the building’s advertising materials.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons wrote in an statement to the television station that it is investigating the noise issue.

“While for safety and security reasons we do not discuss internal guidance or security practices, we can tell you the issue presented in the video is under investigation and we are actively pursuing a solution that both addresses the concern of the public and is in accordance with American Correctional Association guidelines,” the spokesperson wrote.

The United States has the highest incarceration rate and most people in prison of any country in the world. It also has one of the highest rates of wealth inequality in the industrialised world.

Roger
2d ago

Move the hell out!That noice was there BEFORE you moved in there, You though that it was gonna get better??? well guess again! 🤨Unless you wanna go down there and tell them to shut up😏

3d ago

This is hilarious if anyone deserves this it’s the people that live in the buildings downtown

The Independent

