Building an ideal Titans offensive coordinator

I'm not a play-caller, but I play one on Talkin' Titans. Welcome back, Tennessee Titans fans. I’m Nick Suss, and I'm here to Dr. Frankenstein my way through what the Titans need.

Let's play a fun game today, shall we Titans fans?

Todd Downing is out as the Titans' offensive coordinator. Mike Vrabel has to hire someone new. Maybe it's another internal promotion. Maybe it's someone completely off the radar. Who knows at this point? There's a lot of interviewing left to do.

The one thing Vrabel has to do is hire a real person. Because, you know, offensive coordinator is a real job and not a hypothetical thought exercise. But for now, let's treat it as one.

If I'm building the ideal offensive coordinator to take advantage of the Titans' strengths, I'm taking traits and ideas from head coaches and offensive coordinators all across the NFL and college football. Here are the parts I'd use to build my Frankenstein's offensive coordinator.

Arthur Smith's play-action philosophy

Former Titans OC and current Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith built the Titans into a powerhouse by relying on Derrick Henry's legs and Ryan Tannehill's knack for catching defenses sleeping with play-action. That needs to come back. Non-negotiable.

Kevin Stefanski's balance and aggression

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski runs one of the NFL's most balanced offenses, calling 50.4% passes vs. 49.6% rushes this year. This helped RB Nick Chubb and the Browns have one of the best rushing attacks in football. So did Stefanski's aggression; the Browns led the NFL in fourth down conversion attempts and converted more than 50% of them.

Josh Heupel's and Lane Kiffin's tempo

The Titans ran 992 plays in 17 games this year. Over in the SEC, Tennessee ran 945 plays in 13 games and Ole Miss ran 1,001 plays in 13 games. Take Heupel and Tennessee's knack for spreading the field sideline to sideline paired with Kiffin and Ole Miss' knack for rushing every play without getting predictable and translate it as best as possible to an NFL approach.

Brian Daboll's fourth quarter imagination

The Titans were dreadful in the fourth quarter last season. In the past three years as Buffalo Bills OC and New York Giants head coach, Brian Daboll has ranked top five in the NFL in fourth quarter scoring all five times. The Titans get predictable and bogged down late. Daboll's offenses just keep scoring. Steal this trait at all costs.

Chip Kelly's mastery of the run game

Remember Chip Kelly? All that success at Oregon? A few good years and a few bad years with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers? Well, he's winning again at UCLA. And UCLA's run game was remarkable in 2022. They were top-5 in college football in rushing grade and run blocking grade, led the country in adjusted yards created by offensive linemen, had one of the nation's best running quarterbacks and expertly used tempo and fourth downs to their advantage. Just hire Chip Kelly if you can.

