Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.
TECUMSEH, MI
13abc.com

Downtown Perrysburg’s annual Winterfest returns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. presents its annual Winterfest Saturday. The festival, located in the historic downtown, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s festival will include the following sights and activities: commissioned ice sculptures; live carvings demonstrations; inflatable polar bear slides; s’mores and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Local 9-year-old writes science book

TOLEDO, Ohio — You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you dream it - you can do it.” A local boy is now living his dream as an author and he’s not even 10 years old. Adam Elfadl is only 9 years old and has already written a book about rocks.
TOLEDO, OH
consistentlycurious.com

Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH

Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is teaming up with Buckeye Broadband to host a hiring event. The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Police Academy graduates 33 officers

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department welcomed 33 new officers into its ranks at the 69th Toledo Police Academy Graduation on Friday. The auditorium at Owens Community College was packed with family and friends invited by the graduates for the ceremony. Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said he's...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Developers chosen to redevelop Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of the oldest buildings in downtown Toledo are one step closer to being reimagined. The Lucas County Land Bank announced Wednesday it has chosen Cincinnati-based The Model Group and Toledo-based ARK Development to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The developers are proposing a mix of residential and commercial space for both structures at an estimated cost of $179 million.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career

Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
DETROIT, MI
