13abc.com
Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.
bgindependentmedia.org
Show time: Former opera house/theater named BG Historic Building of the Month
The site of a former opera house and theater in downtown Bowling Green has been named the city’s Historic Building of the Month for January by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. Many may not be aware that there was an opera house, first named the Hankey-Taber Opera House...
Talks continue on future plans for Swayne Field shopping center
TOLEDO, Ohio — A large group of community stakeholders gathered on Saturday in the hope of defining a vision for the future of the Swayne Field shopping center near the Auburndale and Englewood neighborhoods in Toledo. The shopping center has been at the northwest corner of Monroe St. and...
13abc.com
Downtown Perrysburg’s annual Winterfest returns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. presents its annual Winterfest Saturday. The festival, located in the historic downtown, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s festival will include the following sights and activities: commissioned ice sculptures; live carvings demonstrations; inflatable polar bear slides; s’mores and...
Local 9-year-old writes science book
TOLEDO, Ohio — You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you dream it - you can do it.” A local boy is now living his dream as an author and he’s not even 10 years old. Adam Elfadl is only 9 years old and has already written a book about rocks.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wlen.com
Founder of Lena’s Italian Restaurant in Blissfield has Passed Away
Blissfield, MI – The founder of Lena’s Italian Restaurant in Blissfield has passed away. 76-year-old Maddalena ‘Lena’ Zanger of Monroe died on January 6th, in her home, with her family at her side. Born in Sicily, Lena came to Monroe in 1969 with a tenacious work...
Birchaven Village residents with dementia create art displayed at Mazza Museum
FINDLAY, Ohio — People with dementia living at the Birchaven Village retirement community are taking part in a new enrichment activity: creating their own paintings inspired by children's books. In December, specialists and volunteers with Blanchard Valley Health Systems visited the older people as part of a partnership with...
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
13abc.com
Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is teaming up with Buckeye Broadband to host a hiring event. The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
Toledo Police Academy graduates 33 officers
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department welcomed 33 new officers into its ranks at the 69th Toledo Police Academy Graduation on Friday. The auditorium at Owens Community College was packed with family and friends invited by the graduates for the ceremony. Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said he's...
13abc.com
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
New Ann Arbor location will ‘catapult’ brand, Taystee’s Burgers owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The owner of Ann Arbor’s new Taystee’s Burgers restaurant hopes his location will catapult the brand to success. Taystee’s Burgers is opening at 2689 Ann Arbor Saline Road on Friday, Jan. 13. The burger joint also has locations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
Developers chosen to redevelop Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of the oldest buildings in downtown Toledo are one step closer to being reimagined. The Lucas County Land Bank announced Wednesday it has chosen Cincinnati-based The Model Group and Toledo-based ARK Development to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The developers are proposing a mix of residential and commercial space for both structures at an estimated cost of $179 million.
Ottawa Hills students describe experience during school threat hoax
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Friday morning at the Ottawa Hills school district quickly turned into a terrifying situation for students, staff and parents as the high school and elementary school were placed on lockdown after a swatting call to 911 reported a person inside of the high school with a gun.
A lot of violence and shootings: Toledo's youth share concerns in city-organized forum series
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo police continue to work on two cases involving the death of three Toledo teenagers, young people across the city are being encouraged to come together voice their concerns and ideas through the Youth Be Heard sessions, a series of forums dedicated to starting conversations on youth violence with youth.
Toledo youth speak out on violence in 'Youth Be Heard' sessions
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo wants to hear ideas and concerns from its youth on violence in the Glass City. The "Youth be Heard" sessions were created to find out more about issues regarding violence that young people are facing. Participants at a meeting Monday night at...
Detroit News
WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career
Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
