Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Monero has been on a solid bullish run, here is what buyers can look for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Monero saw steady buying pressure in recent months, which has accelerated since December. The current rally could push toward $200 since a key resistance area was breached. Monero...
Litecoin is ready for strong adoption in 2023, thanks to these factors at play
Litecoin’s hash rate made a significant contribution to investor confidence since September. LTC may experience some selling pressure now that it is overbought. There are heavy expectations regarding Litecoin [LTC] this year, especially with the upcoming 2023 halving. It appears that the market has already been preparing for a robust 2023, something which was evident in LTC’s price action and hash rate.
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
Avalanche’s bull rally might come to a halt because of these factors
Avalanche’s RSI was in an overbought position. However, other metrics and market indicators were bearish. Avalanche [AVAX] investors had a good start to 2023 as the token registered massive gains on its chart. According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX’s price increased by over 30% in the last seven days, and at the time of writing, it was trading at $15.35.
Going long on Ripple [XRP]? You should read this before making a move
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP could trade within the $0.3687 – $0.3783 range or break above it. Demand in the derivatives market remained positive. Ripple [XRP] rallied in the past two...
Lido could become a more dominant ETH staking pool, thanks to Metamask
Metamask just announced a feature that will allow users to stake on Lido through its wallet. Lido remains the largest staking pool on Ethereum. Regarding the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake network, Lido has been a prominent “stake-holder” for stakers. Several sources indicate that the highest concentration of Ethereum staking pools is in Lido. Lido might be gaining more ground with a recent announcement from Metamask. Can we see an LDO uptrend as an effect?
TRON celebrates new milestone as TRX rallies: Should investors maintain caution?
TRON zooms past another use growth milestone, with plans to continue with same energy. TRX investors enjoy some bullish relief after a bearish start in 2023. The TRON [TRX] network achieved important milestones in the last one month, especially in terms of user growth. Now, the network crossed 135 million users, as per a 13 January tweet.
Ethereum short traders could witness gains only if ETH drops to “this” level
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH investors enjoyed at least 30% gains in the last two weeks. ETH short-term traders could have some leverage given ETH’s latest upside. Ethereum [ETH] offered investors...
Ripple developers get new grant but what part does XRP have to play
Ripple’s open-developer funding department announced a new grant for developers. XRP NFT traders opted against trading as retail investors were on the brink of losing recent gains. According to RippleX, the department of Ripple [XRP] that arms its developers with the tools and support for infrastructural development, announced a...
MANA’s troubles continue despite recent surge- What could be its saving grace?
MANA’s seven-day performance was at a 41% uptick, but its condition on-chain brought doubt to the sustenance. The Awesome Oscillator projected possible consolation in the next few days. At the start of 2023, Decentraland [MANA] added new features for users on its ecosystem, and noted that it’s just “the...
Polkadot [DOT]: Why the bears shouldn’t be too excited about the $5.272 hurdle
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOT could overcome the $5.272 hurdle and target $5.490. DOT saw an increase in development activity but a fluctuation in trading volumes. Polkadot [DOT] posted over 23% gains...
BTC could retest $19k mark, boosted by current U.S. inflation rates, details inside
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC could retest the $19.00K mark. A break below 7-period EMA would invalidate the above bias. The U.S. CPI data confirmed that the country’s inflation rate had cooled...
LINK investors flood the market, but could declining VRF demand pose problem?
Chainlink price spike due to increased address interactions. There was a decline in VRF demand, and network growth, but growing whale interest and collaborations. Chainlink [LINK], a decentralized oracle network, has recently seen a significant increase in price over the past few days. According to data from Santiment, this spike in price can be attributed to the growing number of addresses interacting with the Chainlink network. Despite this positive development, it is important to note that this surge in price may be short-lived due to new developments.
SOL can move sideways in the short term unless these players gain influence over…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SOL could witness a fall in the days to come if the bears gain an upper hand in the market. Investor confidence in SOL dwindled to some extent...
Bitcoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu post gains, but there’s more than meets the eye
The crypto market rallied significantly in the last 24 hours. Short traders have seen the most liquidation. In the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization grew by over 5%, per data from CoinGecko. For the first time post-FTX collapse, Bitcoin [BTC] traded above the $21,000 price mark, while...
Axie Infinity [AXS]: A hike in user activity on the play-to-earn platform means that…
User activity on Axie Infinity has grown consistently since 2023. AXS’s price has seen an uptick as well. With re-emerging interest in NFTs and the gaming vertical of the crypto ecosystem, leading play-to-earn platform Axie Infinity [AXS] saw an increase in user activity since the beginning of 2023, data from DappRadar showed.
Terra Classic attempts recovery with this proposal, is LUNC at a risk?
The Luna Classic community recently voted in favour of Proposal 11242. The proposal will stop the re-minting of burnt LUNC and raise the gas price. After the catastrophic Terra collapse, Terra Classic [LUNC] has been working tirelessly to ensure its recovery. Although the rally was initially challenging, it became more so due to the widespread FUD that emerged after Terra’s collapse.
How XRP created a ‘Ripple’ in the market with its latest price surge
XRP prices surge due to social dominance and address activity. Mixed indicators, including a decline in sentiment and activity, suggest an uncertain future for XRP going forward. Ripple [XRP], the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed a surge in prices over the last 24 hours, according to an 11 January...
