ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPVKc_0kBVmSbR00
FILE - Cultivator Hunter Rogness prunes fan leaves from marijuana plants in the Leafline Labs grow center in Cottage Grove, Minn., Feb. 21, 2019. The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults Wednesday when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it.

The bill is an updated version of one that passed the Minnesota House in 2021 with some bipartisan support but died in the state Senate, which was then under Republican control. Now that both chambers have Democratic majorities, sponsors say they are confident they can put the bill on the desk of Democratic Gov Tim Walz, who has pledged to sign it.

The House commerce committee approved the bill on a voice vote and sent it to the next of what are expected to be a dozen committees in the chamber that will scrutinize the bill. It faces a long journey in the Senate, too.

“Minnesotans are ready. Cannabis should not be illegal in Minnesota,” said the lead author, Democratic Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, who chairs the committee. “Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make responsible decisions about cannabis themselves, Our current laws are doing more harm than good.”

President Joe Biden’s announcement in October that that he will pardon thousands of people convicted on federal charges of simple marijuana possession has given a new impetus to legalization effort in states across the country. Maryland and Missouri legalized adult-use cannabis via ballot measures in 2022, making a total of 21 states that, plus the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana, according to a tally by the National Council of State Legislatures.

Politics

Legal sales began Tuesday in Connecticut. New York’s first licensed dispensary opened two weeks ago. Voters will decide March 7 whether to legalize it Oklahoma.

Stephenson called his bill a “Minnesota-specific model” that draws lessons from the mixed experiences of other states that have tried to replace the illicit marketplace for cannabis and related products. And he said it includes “a robust expungement program” so that people convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses, who are disproportionately people of color, can move on with their lives.

The plan’s chief architect is Democratic former House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, who shepherded it through three years of development before the House passed it in 2021. Now out of office, he is the volunteer chairman of the MN Is Ready Action Campaign, which hopes to bring it across the finish line.

“The biggest policy goal of the bill is to shift an illegal marketplace into a legal, regulated marketplace,” Winkler said at a briefing for reporters Tuesday. “The state is not looking to raise huge amounts of money from this cannabis market.”

Winkler said backers have learned from problems experienced by other states, such as California and Oregon, where high taxes and tough regulations have complicated efforts to develop functional legal marketplaces for cannabis and perpetuated illicit sales of cheaper illegal products, while making it hard for small growers to make a profit.

Retail marijuana sales would be subject only to an 8% tax, in addition to Minnesota’s existing sales tax, which is about 7% depending on the community. The idea is to just cover the costs of regulating cannabis, he said, not to generate revenues for other governmental programs.

“It’s very easy, as we’ve seen in other states, for a significant illicit marketplace to continue if taxes are too high or regulations are too unwieldly,” Winkler said. “So we’re trying to avoid the big mistakes made in places like California where they basically cemented in huge illegal marketplaces.”

Critics of the plan testified that it would lead to more substance abuse in Minnesota with serious social and public safety consequences. Representatives of counties and cities urged the committee to ensure that local communities will have the power to regulate sales of cannabis, as they do for alcohol and tobacco.

Ryan Hamilton, a lobbyist for the Minnesota Catholic Conference, testified that for every person harmed by the war on drugs who gets redemption from expungement, “countless children, adolescents, and vulnerable adults” will be harmed by the normalization of drug use.

“No amount of regulation can curtail the damage that today’s high-potency recreational marijuana will do to Minnesota families and our quality of life,” Hamilton said.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, is urging Democrats not to rush the process.

“We need to hear from law enforcement, employers, addiction counselors, educators, and others who have concerns about legalizing marijuana,” Johnson said in a statement last week. “We know that even small changes in this area of law can lead to huge changes in the market and in people’s practices. We don’t take the risks that marijuana poses to youth, minorities, and the vulnerable, lightly.”

Comments / 1

alleycat
3d ago

need to be in the whole USA .anit right that a lot of states are still with out it. Pass it for all of the States just right thing to do

Reply
2
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
KYMA News 11

New poll has Sinema sinking

(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth.  Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE
Vice

‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy