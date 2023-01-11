Four McCarthy detractors tapped for 'A'-committee assignments

F our of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) conservative defectors during his heated floor battle to get the gavel were selected by the GOP Steering Committee to serve on “A” committees on Wednesday.

Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and Michael Cloud (R-TX) are slated to serve on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, while Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Andy Ogles (R-TN) were placed on the House Financial Services Committee.

Donalds was nominated by his colleagues to run against McCarthy for speaker on multiple ballots and was later tapped to be the California Republican’s designee on the Steering Committee.

Providing conservative members with better committee assignments was a key demand for McCarthy holdouts while the group pushed for substantial changes to the House and conference rules before they would commit their support for the speaker.

Tensions between McCarthy backers and defectors escalated ahead of the speaker vote on Jan. 3, with House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) threatening committee bans for those who did not support McCarthy. McCarthy said as negotiations continued over the course of the first week of the new Congress that there would be no retribution for those who voted against him.

The holdouts' new assignments came as the GOP Steering Committee named a slate of Republicans to four influential committees on Wednesday.

Appropriations Members

Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK)

Rep. Jerry Carl (AL)

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (AZ)

Rep. Michael Cloud (TX)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA)

Rep. Jake Ellzey (TX)

Rep. Scott Franklin (FL)

Rep. Michael Guest (MS)

Rep. Jake LaTurner (KS)

Rep. Ryan Zinke (MT)

Energy & Commerce

Rep. Randy Weber (TX)

Rep. Rick Allen (GA)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (ID)

Rep. Troy Balderson (OH)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (TN)

Rep. Marinette Miller-Meeks (IA)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (CA)

Rep. August Pfluger (TX)

Financial Services

Rep. Dan Meuser (PA)

Rep. Byron Donalds (FL)

Rep Scott Fitzgerald (WI)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY)

Rep. Young Kim (CA)

Rep. Mike Flood (NE)

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX)

Rep. Erin Houchin (IN)

Rep. Mike Lawler (NY)

Rep. Zach Nunn (IA)

Rep. Andy Ogles (TN)

Ways & Means