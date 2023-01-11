Operation Education: School referendum renewal question on the ballot in May for Mishawaka

Read full article on original website
Berrien County schools take action against vaping
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — School districts in Berrien County are working to crack down on in-school vaping. Lakeshore Public Schools is installing vape detectors to try and help curb this issue. This is a growing problem, and that is where these detectors come into play. The Berrien County...
Mishawaka manufacturer to expand this year
A manufacturer in Mishawaka is expanding. Daman Products will become Helios' Hydraulic Manifold Solutions Center of Excellence campus. The company provides manufacturing and support for manifold machining and integrated package assemblies. The relocation is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months for firearm offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Back in September 2022, 25-year-old Eric Blackmon brokered the sale of a handgun to another individual in Michigan City. Blackmon brought his own firearm with an extended magazine...
Penn Girls Wrestling wins State Championship
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — For the sixth time in the seven years of the IHSGW State Tournament, the Penn Kingsmen are victorious. The Kingsmen edged second place Rochester in the effort. Penn's results:. 1st: Mackenzie Konanz (170) 4th: Madison Hazeltine (182) 5th: Heidi Selis (132), Haylee Selis (138), Guiliana...
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
South Bend man sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. Between the summer of 2021 and January 2022, officials purchased methamphetamine from Shaquille Delaney, 32, of South Bend. During a search warrant, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, a .22...
Longtime Michiana tennis coach Steve Bender calls it a career
SOUTH BEND — Longtime area tennis coach Steve Bender is retiring after 44 years of coaching the game. Bender spent the past 13 years as the boys tennis coach at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, helping the Tribe win the sectional title ALL 13 years, in addition to eight NIC conference titles.
RV industry sees shift in sales post-pandemic
Elkhart County is the RV capital of the world, representing a 36-billion-dollar economic impact on the state of Indiana. The industry has seen its share of highs and lows, with this year being one of those lows. Traveling by RV or Motorhome brings with it a unique experience. It is...
Salted Words monthly artisan market has 50+ local vendors
Another fun artisan market with Valentine's decor, handmade items and more. The two who run it are a mom-and-daughter duo with Salted Words in Dowagiac. Saturday, January 14 is the last day before next month's February 2-4. Salted Words is located at 313 E. Division St. and the market runs...
Niles hosts 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The weather may not feel like it, but it is time for more ice. Crews spent Thursday setting up for the 19th Annual Hunter Ice Festival. The event in downtown Niles includes ice sculptors, food, music, and vendors. Some of the artists come from as...
Man pleads guilty for attempting to bring meth into Michiana
A South Bend man is heading to prison for 12 and a half years for trying to bring meth back to our area to sell. Terrence Reid pleaded guilty to the charges against him. In 2019, Reid went to California with others to buy more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Hostrawser steps down as head football coach at LaVille
LAKEVILLE — A successful era is coming to an end on the gridiron at LaVille High School. Will Hostrawser is stepping down after ten successful seasons at the helm of the Lancer football program. "Simply put, the time is right for me to step away to focus on other...
Crooked Ewe partners with SBARC to help get animals adopted
The Crooked Ewe in South Bend is working to help lift up the city's pet rescue, South Bend Animal Resource Center. Those who stop by to dine could be helping the shelter and those who donate at the shelter can get rewards to dine. It's a local partnership both say...
No. 2 Minnesota dominates Irish in 3-0 shutout
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame Hockey has not won an outright weekend series since it's first weekend against Northern Michigan in mid-October. Following an excellent Friday night in net for goalie Ryan Bishel (39 saves), Notre Dame relinquished three goals to No. 2 Minnesota. The Irish were...
Jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide
A man accused of shooting and killing another man and then stealing a van at gunpoint in South Bend last January has been found guilty. A jury found 20-year-old Quincy Lunford guilty this afternoon of reckless homicide and armed robbery. Court documents say Lunford shot 39-year-old Andrew Blankenship in the...
High school basketball referee shortage causing headaches
High school basketball season is in full swing but available referees are in short supply. It is causing a headache for those responsible for booking those officials for games. They are one of the most important parts of a basketball game and also one of the most taken for granted.
Elkhart Police identify victim in deadly crash
Elkhart Police Have identified Cary Slack, 61, of Elkhart as the pedestrian killed in a crash. It happened in the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
No. 7 Irish beat Wake Forest 86-47
NOTRE DAME — The 7th ranked Notre Dame women's basketball team beat Wake Forest 86-47 Thursday night, rebounding from its first conference loss of the season. The Irish were paced by Maddy Westbeld who scored 25. Notre Dame improves to 13-2 on the season and 4-1 in the ACC.
