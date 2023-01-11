ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
abccolumbia.com

Report: Prices fell in December as inflation moderates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Here’s some good news for your wallet!. Prices continue ticking down in the U.S. That’s according to the newly released Consumer Price Index report for December. It shows prices dropped just slightly, .1% from November. Year over year, December’s CPI was down .6% compared...
abccolumbia.com

Repair work continues at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
AOL Corp

39 Columbia SC restaurants have special menu deals through next week. Check them out

If you’re thinking about eating out in Columbia over the next week, you picked a great time to do so. Restaurant Week South Carolina officially kicked off on Thursday. The 11-day statewide event, organized by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, was created to highlight local restaurants, stimulate business, and give people the chance to enjoy meals at great values.
abccolumbia.com

Demand for answers after flights grounded nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Now to the demand for answers after the air travel meltdown. More than 10,000 flights were delayed or canceled after a maintenance error caused an FAA computer system failure that grounded all flights across the country for hours. ABC’s Gio Benitez has more.
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy continues tree trimming activities this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue their tree trimming effort along utility lines this year. Residents can expect to see contractor’s in the following neighborhoods this week:. Greenview. Farrow Hills. The activity aims to increase safety and reliability of electric service. The energy company says...
abccolumbia.com

Lottery player wins $50,000 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in the Midlands. Lottery officials say a ticket matching four white numbers and the Powerball number was sold at Kroger on Roberts Branch Parkway, off Killian Road. The winning numbers were 4-8-46-47-48 with a Powerball of 5.
abccolumbia.com

Deadly tornados leave destruction across South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
abccolumbia.com

Amtrak Train reaches destination following Lake City stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An Amtrak train has reached it’s destination, after it was stuck for more than 29 hours in Lake City, SC. The train, on a non-stop trip from Virginia to Florida, was stopped on Monday night by a derailed CSX freight train. 25 rail cars and...
News19 WLTX

CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?

LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?. "Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.
abccolumbia.com

Red Cross in need of blood donations this Winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The combination of winter weather and cold and flu season is wrecking havoc on blood supplies across the U.S. Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood, but the need remains the same. Officials say with the recent severe winter weather,...
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC

