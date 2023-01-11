Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
abccolumbia.com
Report: Prices fell in December as inflation moderates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Here’s some good news for your wallet!. Prices continue ticking down in the U.S. That’s according to the newly released Consumer Price Index report for December. It shows prices dropped just slightly, .1% from November. Year over year, December’s CPI was down .6% compared...
abccolumbia.com
Repair work continues at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept., Publix to raise money towards Special Olympics
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Public grocery stores in both Lexington and Red Bank to raise money for the SC Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics. Customers can purchase a Special Olympics Torch Run icon by making a donation at...
Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store. The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets...
AOL Corp
39 Columbia SC restaurants have special menu deals through next week. Check them out
If you’re thinking about eating out in Columbia over the next week, you picked a great time to do so. Restaurant Week South Carolina officially kicked off on Thursday. The 11-day statewide event, organized by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, was created to highlight local restaurants, stimulate business, and give people the chance to enjoy meals at great values.
abccolumbia.com
Demand for answers after flights grounded nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Now to the demand for answers after the air travel meltdown. More than 10,000 flights were delayed or canceled after a maintenance error caused an FAA computer system failure that grounded all flights across the country for hours. ABC’s Gio Benitez has more.
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy continues tree trimming activities this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue their tree trimming effort along utility lines this year. Residents can expect to see contractor’s in the following neighborhoods this week:. Greenview. Farrow Hills. The activity aims to increase safety and reliability of electric service. The energy company says...
abccolumbia.com
Lottery player wins $50,000 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in the Midlands. Lottery officials say a ticket matching four white numbers and the Powerball number was sold at Kroger on Roberts Branch Parkway, off Killian Road. The winning numbers were 4-8-46-47-48 with a Powerball of 5.
abccolumbia.com
Deadly tornados leave destruction across South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
abccolumbia.com
RESTAURANT WEEK: Columbia establishments prepare special dishes for 11-day event
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend?. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. It’s an 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State, including several in downtown Columbia....
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
abccolumbia.com
Amtrak Train reaches destination following Lake City stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An Amtrak train has reached it’s destination, after it was stuck for more than 29 hours in Lake City, SC. The train, on a non-stop trip from Virginia to Florida, was stopped on Monday night by a derailed CSX freight train. 25 rail cars and...
Packing company will spend $15M for new South Carolina plant with taxpayer help
(The Center Square) — An Elkhart, Indiana-based company that designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions will spend $15 million to establish operations in Lee County. Engineered Foam Packaging will create 53 new jobs as part of the project, its first South Carolina location. The Coordinating...
CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?
LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?. "Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.
abccolumbia.com
Red Cross in need of blood donations this Winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The combination of winter weather and cold and flu season is wrecking havoc on blood supplies across the U.S. Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood, but the need remains the same. Officials say with the recent severe winter weather,...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
abccolumbia.com
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
