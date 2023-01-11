ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Truck full of boxes overturns on US 70 near Selma, road closed for hours

SELMA, N.C. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 were closed near Selma on Friday after a crash and fuel spill, and the road may not reopen until 2 p.m. A driver drove off the eastbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Snow flurries come down in Cary

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
CARY, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate

New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Selma house a total loss after massive fire

SELMA, N.C. — A multistory home in Selma is a total loss after a fire on Friday. Multiple fire crews responded to the electrical fire at the corner of West Railroad Street and South Summer Street. There were four fire departments responded to put out the fire. A neighbor...
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
