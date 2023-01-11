Read full article on original website
More than 60,000 vacuums recalled because they could catch fire
More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to officials.
cbs17
NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
Strong winds tear roof off building in Durham, power outages linger in NC
DURHAM, N.C. — A metal roof was ripped off a 50-year-old building Thursday night in Durham as severe storms with damaging winds rolled through the Triangle. The roof was tangled in power lines in Durham near North Lasalle Street, where heavy winds tore the roof from a building that had been in Durham for nearly 50 years.
Truck full of boxes overturns on US 70 near Selma, road closed for hours
SELMA, N.C. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 were closed near Selma on Friday after a crash and fuel spill, and the road may not reopen until 2 p.m. A driver drove off the eastbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
Rising food costs puts local restaurant on the brink of closure
DURHAM, N.C. — Backyard BBQ Pitt in Durham first opened its doors in 2007 when owner Fabianne Simmons and her husband were taking care of her mother struggling with dementia. It has since been a fixture in Durham, as Simmons used the restaurant to hire people reentering society after...
WRAL
No running water, broken elevator among problems at Granville Towers East
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Granville East Towers at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill are dealing with maintenance issues. According to students who reside in the nine-story dorm, which is owned by UNC, the building has been without running water for days at a time and no elevator access for three weeks.
Durham Public Schools banning non-commercial kitchen appliances from classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. — A new policy in Durham Public Schools means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. “We are expending so much energy,” said Easley Elementary teacher Mike Richwalder. “We need that...
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
Parents in Wake Schools say delayed bus arrivals are setting students back
RALEIGH, N.C. — Some parents in Wake County Public Schools say huge delays in school bus arrival times are setting their children back in the classroom – and even putting students at risk while they wait for the bus to show up. Gretta Nance says her son’s school...
Overnight storms leave thousands without power in Durham and Orange counties
Thousands of people were without power in Durham and Orange counties Firday morning after a round of strong storms brought heavy winds and rain.
cbs17
I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
WRAL
Snow flurries come down in Cary
WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
Raleigh officer nearly hit by car while helping driver of disabled vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Police officer was nearly hit by a car while helping a disabled vehicle on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities say the officer was on Hammond Road near Rush Street, assisting a driver, when another car rear-ended the officer's police vehicle.
Driver loses control of car, crashes into power pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A driver blames rain and wet roads overnight for a Friday morning crash that brought down power lines in Durham. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Clayton Road, close to Southern High School. The car crashed into a power pole, according to police officers....
Selma house a total loss after massive fire
SELMA, N.C. — A multistory home in Selma is a total loss after a fire on Friday. Multiple fire crews responded to the electrical fire at the corner of West Railroad Street and South Summer Street. There were four fire departments responded to put out the fire. A neighbor...
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
