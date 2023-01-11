Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Marie Presley Tragically Dies Suddenly of Cardiac ArrestSuzanne Rothberg
Christian poet Lin Zhao’s resistance to Mao Zedong to be recalled at virtual event hosted by Wende Museum on February 1D.J. EatonCulver City, CA
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Shooting Victim (01/13/23)
On January 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department communications center received several calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the 400 block of Gloria Court. Oxnard Police officers responded to the area and located a 22-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
KTLA.com
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana
A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
Armed Robbery Suspect Outstanding After Pointing Gun At Victim
signalscv.com
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
Ventura man sentenced to prison for hate crime stabbing
A Ventura man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison on Thursday for a hate-crime-motivated stabbing. Tyler Clark, 34, was found guilty of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, a hate crime threat, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer on Oct. 26, according to Ventura Police. The stabbing took place on […]
kvta.com
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man
A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
Deputies shoot, kill man outside bank near Valencia Town Center mall
A man was shot and killed by at least one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita Wednesday night. The shooting at about 10:45 p.m. happened at 24000 Valencia Blvd., according to a release from the LASD. That address corresponds with a Chase Bank near the Westfield Valencia Town Center […]
Young Woman Killed During Los Angeles Street Takeover
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver…. Street takeovers are stupid and dangerous, something we’ve been warning about for some time. Sadly, a lot of kids go to them thinking they’re just harmless fun, but for one young woman in Los Angeles attending one of these illegal events proved to be fatal. What’s worse, the whole thing happened on Christmas Day.
kvta.com
Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories
Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash
Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
outlooknewspapers.com
Car Collision Leaves One Injured
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A driver whose car struck a pole Thursday night in Burbank was hospitalized. Burbank Police Department officers responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. to Alameda Avenue and San Fernando Road regarding the traffic collision and found a late-model Nissan Sentra had hit the pole, Sgt. John Hamilton said.
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
vidanewspaper.com
Felon Arrested with a Loaded Firearm and Narcotics Violations
On Friday, January 6, 2023, West County Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) detectives were conducting directed enforcement on known subjects who are on probation with probation search terms. During this operation, SEU detectives contacted Nicholas Coronado a 25-year-old of Oxnard and Veronica Robles a 44-year-old of Oxnard in the 1900 block...
kclu.org
Detectives say Ventura County serial burglar was so low key some didn't know they were victims
Detectives say they’ve arrested a cat burglar whose approach was so low key that many of his victims didn’t even know they were victims. Investigators say Alibek Nagim focused on homes in Moorpark and Simi Valley. They say instead of ransacking a house, the Burbank man would only take a few small items.
Vehicle rollover and collision results in a single fatality in Ventura
A 34-year-old Ventura resident was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle rollover and collision on Jan. 13. The post Vehicle rollover and collision results in a single fatality in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Inglewood man pleads not guilty to murdering year-old his daughter
An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
kvta.com
