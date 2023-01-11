Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
School District of Beloit to offer AP African American Studies class starting in fall
BELOIT, Wis. — Starting this fall, students in the School District of Beloit will be able to enroll in what the district bills as the first AP African American Studies class in Rock County. The class, which will be open to all students, will cover a variety of topics...
Madison's CARES program hiring staff to add weekend service
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s CARES program continues to eye an expansion, with the city working to hire an additional team to add weekend service. The program, which launched in September 2021, serves as an alternative to sending police officers to calls involving mental and behavioral health. Instead of sending police, a paramedic from the Madison Fire Department and a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health respond to those calls.
Silvesterchlausen celebration showcases New Glarus’ Swiss heritage
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — New Glarus’ Swiss heritage was on full display Saturday afternoon as the community celebrated an ancient New Year’s celebration called Silvesterchlausen. The celebration saw performers in green tree-inspired costumes yodel and play cowbells at stops throughout the village’s downtown before an evening of...
Monroe taxpayers exploring options after school referendum costs them hundreds
MONROE, Wis. — Taxpayers in Monroe say it’s not over after the school district told them there’s nothing they could do to fix the hundreds of dollars in increased property taxes they’ve seen – different than the rate they put on a referendum that passed in November.
WisDOT: Beltline Flex Lanes continue to improve travel times
MADISON, Wis. — Since opening six months ago, the Flex Lanes on the Madison Beltline have helped reduce travel times by an average of 45%, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Friday. The Flex Lanes, which officially opened on July 13, 2022, allow drivers to use the left shoulder...
Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to our Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and...
'Queering Rural Spaces' exhibition opens at Madison's Arts + Literature Laboratory
MADISON, Wis. — A photography exhibition exploring the connection between gender and sexual identity with rural living opened Friday in Madison. “Queering Rural Spaces” will be on display at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston Street #100, through March 4, with a closing reception scheduled for Feb. 25.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release,...
Janesville Police: Woman intentionally smears blood on officer during arrest
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville arrested a woman who they said intentionally smeared blood on an officer while she was being arrested Tuesday night. Officers got a call about an argument inside a home on Park Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday and responded to the scene. When they arrived, San Juanita Perez, 24, of Janesville, shut the door on them, police said in a news release. Perez was out on bond and was not allowed to be at the home or have contact with the man who lived there.
DAIS' Legal Advocacy Program returns following hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic
MADISON, Wis. — After nearly three years on hold, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services has brought back its free walk-in Legal Advocacy Program at the Dane County Courthouse. The program, which DAIS suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed operations Friday afternoon. Legal advocates from DAIS will be available at the...
Common sense measures are easiest way to prevent hazardous falls, experts say
MADISON, Wis. — Fall injuries are more common than any other type, according to UW Health experts. In the wintertime, the risk of injuries increases. Luckily, there are some easy, common-sense measures people can take to help prevent falls in the first place. Dr. Ann O’Rourke, medical director of...
All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane...
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
