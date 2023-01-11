Police report: Suspect in 13-year-old’s murder originally told officers he wasn’t involved

A new police report shows a man arrested in the death of a Jacksonville 13-year-old originally said he wasn’t involved.

Action News Jax first reported Monday when Marcel Johnson was charged with the murder of Prince Holland.

The new report states that the victim’s car was being “actively pursued by another vehicle.”

It also says two days later, Johnson was seen on Instagram holding a semi-automatic gun and that Johnson initially said the car he had been driving was carjacked.

The report also lists a co-suspect but police have not announced any other arrests linked to Holland’s death.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said there will be more arrests forthcoming, though he said he didn’t want to share details as to how many since the investigation is still ongoing.

