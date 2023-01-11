ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO