ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

There’s a New COVID-19 Variant Spreading. Here’s What We Know.

President Joe Biden might have declared, “The pandemic is over,” but a new Omicron subvariant is a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. The new culprit behind a rise in COVID-19 cases is the XBB.1.5 variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, XBB.1.5 represents over 27% of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams

ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The Next Atlanta Episode 16: A moment or a movement?

Was the cultural revolution that began in 2020 a moment, or a movement? George Chidi examines the past few years of social change through conversations on politics, corporate diversity, and spiritual reckonings. Guests include Gerald Griggs of the Georgia NAACP, Shalon Brown from the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, and Josh Clemmons and Dan Crain of OneRace Movement.
ATLANTA, GA
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled

A who’s who of Georgia leaders paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta Friday, not far from the boyhood home of the civil rights icon. State officials and members of King’s family attended Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service held at the state Capitol. State […] The post Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
WREG

Atlanta woman finds owl inside her chimney

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman was shocked after she found an owl inside her Atlanta home a few weeks ago. This is the only way Harriet Fairley could describe what she saw. “I was so amazed. I was, I mean this is like a dream,” she said. At first, she wasn’t sure what was […]
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy