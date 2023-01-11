Read full article on original website
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Clayton News Daily
EVERYDAY HERO: From poverty to prosperity, Henry County single mom starts non-profit to help others
Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
capitalbnews.org
There’s a New COVID-19 Variant Spreading. Here’s What We Know.
President Joe Biden might have declared, “The pandemic is over,” but a new Omicron subvariant is a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. The new culprit behind a rise in COVID-19 cases is the XBB.1.5 variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, XBB.1.5 represents over 27% of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams
ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
fox5atlanta.com
The Next Atlanta Episode 16: A moment or a movement?
Was the cultural revolution that began in 2020 a moment, or a movement? George Chidi examines the past few years of social change through conversations on politics, corporate diversity, and spiritual reckonings. Guests include Gerald Griggs of the Georgia NAACP, Shalon Brown from the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, and Josh Clemmons and Dan Crain of OneRace Movement.
Woman says doctor groped, fondled her during sports physical at age 13
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman who says she was groped and fondled by a pediatrician during a sports physical when she was just 13 took the stand in a lawsuit against the doctor in a Cobb County courtroom. “It felt to me like I was shrinking and...
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled
A who’s who of Georgia leaders paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta Friday, not far from the boyhood home of the civil rights icon. State officials and members of King’s family attended Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service held at the state Capitol. State […] The post Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia juror who went to Dominican Republic instead of court ordered to write 30-page essay
A potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip instead of returning to Fulton County court has been ordered to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. Juror No. 64, appeared before Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Dwight...
Black History Month bucket list: 6 must-see Atlanta landmarks
Atlanta's Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, with its popular MLK Jr. Birth Home is one of 6 must-see civil rights places in Atlanta. Other places to see: Alonzo Herndon Home, Morehouse College, Oakland Cemetery
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
Atlanta woman finds owl inside her chimney
ATLANTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman was shocked after she found an owl inside her Atlanta home a few weeks ago. This is the only way Harriet Fairley could describe what she saw. “I was so amazed. I was, I mean this is like a dream,” she said. At first, she wasn’t sure what was […]
fox5atlanta.com
Grammy-winning artist Future makes a stop in Atlanta for his 'One Big Party Tour'
ATLANTA - There's a lot happening around the city this weekend, including the "One Big Party" tour headlined by Future. The six-city tour kicked off on Jan. 7 in Houston and will wrap up in Boston on Jan. 27. The Grammy-winning artist is the only artist to chart a song...
Mother mourning loss at Griffin funeral home describes when tornado hit
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A daughter was mourning the loss of her mother and saying her final farewells when a tornado wreaked havoc in Spalding County. She believes when the storm struck, her mother was watching over her and her three children. The funeral home in Griffin was crushed by...
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman battling cancer says squatters are stealing her power
A woman battling cancer in DeKalb County says squatters next door are stealing her power. When Georgia Power came out, she says they found jumper cables rigged up to her building’s shared electrical system and offered a temporary fix.
