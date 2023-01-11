When Deena Mohamed tells me that her grandmother, keen to encourage her love of art, used to let her draw on the backs of old cigarette cartons as a girl, it feels strangely significant. Mohamed’s new graphic novel, after all, is inspired by the koshks (kiosks) that can be found on every Cairo street corner: beloved, Tardis-like stands that make it possible to buy, among many other things, tobacco at any hour of the day or night. To me, Your Wish Is My Command now feels more than ever like the book she was born to write: a future classic that may one day be spoken of in the same breath as Craig Thompson’s Blankets, or Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis.

