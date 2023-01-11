Read full article on original website
WRAL
UK condemns Iran's execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari
CNN — A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for...
WRAL
Why an Arab nation has opted to teach the Holocaust in its schools
CNN — The United Arab Emirates will soon become the first Arab nation to teach the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust in its schools, a historic move that has been praised in some quarters -- but also criticized in others. The UAE plans to include Holocaust education in the...
WRAL
More than 80,000 people turn out for Tel Aviv protest against Netanyahu government
CNN — Tens of thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv Saturday night against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's proposed changes to the Israeli judicial system. Despite pouring rain over the city, police estimated that more than 80,000 people flooded central Tel Aviv's HaBima square and...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Trump rolls out novel ‘armed fort’ defence in latest rant on classified documents
Donald Trump has rolled out his latest attempt to explain why so many classified and top secret documents were discovered at his Florida home 18 months after his presidency.In posts online, the former president claimed yet again to have done nothing wrong, while attacking President Joe Biden for the discovery of classified papers at his home and an office he used in Washington DC.While there are similarities between the two cases, the number of documents, the circumstances in which they were discovered, and the reaction from the respective Trump and Biden teams are all very different.In the early hours...
WRAL
5 killed as Russian airstrikes hit targets across Ukraine
CNN — Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine on Saturday as Russia carried out another series of missile attacks across the country, including one in Dnipro that hit a nine-story apartment building and killed at least five people. Missiles and explosions were heard everywhere from Lviv in the...
WRAL
Defiant Navalny has opposed Putin's war in Ukraine from prison. His team fear for his safety
CNN — Surviving President Vladimir Putin's poisoners was just a warm-up, not a warning, for Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny. But his defiance, according to his political team, has put him in a race against time with the Russian autocrat. The question, according to Navalny's chief investigator, Maria Pevchikh,...
WRAL
'Potatoes are a luxury': Vital supplies dwindle as 'eco-activists' blockade a breakaway region guarded by Russia
CNN — In the village of Tegh, Armenia, stationary vehicles clog the mountainous route to a border crossing where a mysterious diplomatic logjam has brought traffic to a halt. This is the entrance to the only road that links the Armenian-majority breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Azerbaijan, to the...
WRAL
Russia claims its forces have taken Soledar after weeks of fierce fighting
CNN — Russia said Friday its forces have taken the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine following weeks of fierce fighting, in what would be Moscow's first significant victory in months. Ukraine's armed forces have denied Moscow's claim. Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed...
WRAL
Greece drops some espionage charges against aid workers who rescued migrants from the sea
CNN — A Greek court dropped espionage charges against a group of aid workers who rescued migrants from the sea, in a move hailed by rights groups and lawmakers. Irish-German citizen Sean Binder and 23 other humanitarian workers had their misdemeanor charges set aside by a court on the island of Lesbos Friday, however felony charges against the group remain pending.
WRAL
Europe gears up to send Western tanks to Ukraine
CNN — The Western alliance's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine received a shot in the arm this week as multiple European nations for the first time answered President Volodymyr Zelensky's longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv. France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks...
WRAL
Former Moscow-linked Church claims religious persecution as security raids heat up
CNN — The vertically shot video published last November shows no weapons, battlefield atrocities or even soldiers. But the sound of a patriotic Russian song reverberating through a church on Kyiv's famous Lavra monastery grounds seemed to open a new front in Ukraine's war with Russia. The church belongs...
Local media: Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal
NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reported Sunday. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, the newspaper reported, quoting a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara in central Nepal, and urged security personnel and...
WRAL
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
CNN — The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN's COP28 climate summit, in a move activists warned could undermine this year's global conference. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will...
Dems still silent after latest batch of classified documents found at Biden's Delaware home
Many senior Democrats have been noticeably silent as more documents have been found at President Biden's Delaware home, days after previous documents were found at a DC think tank.
Graphic novelist Deena Mohamed: ‘People seem to love how Egyptian my work is’
When Deena Mohamed tells me that her grandmother, keen to encourage her love of art, used to let her draw on the backs of old cigarette cartons as a girl, it feels strangely significant. Mohamed’s new graphic novel, after all, is inspired by the koshks (kiosks) that can be found on every Cairo street corner: beloved, Tardis-like stands that make it possible to buy, among many other things, tobacco at any hour of the day or night. To me, Your Wish Is My Command now feels more than ever like the book she was born to write: a future classic that may one day be spoken of in the same breath as Craig Thompson’s Blankets, or Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis.
