ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Tesla Owner Builds His Dream Ute

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW2NT_0kBVlDdz00

Business up front, party in the back.

With the production of the Tesla Cyber Truck seemingly taking a really long time to get started, one Tesla fan decided to take matters into his own hands. He might not have built a custom electric truck, but the driver made something even cooler and more unique just to show that they could. So, what exactly drives a person to chop up their Tesla and make it into a Ute?

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Well, the Ute is a very popular body style amongst enthusiasts who look for something a little bit more unique. Some notable exceptions include the Chevy El Camino, Ford ranchero, and Holden Commodore. All of these cars have their own followings backing them up and making them something for enthusiasts everywhere to enjoy and one way or another. However, these vehicles have largely fallen out of popularity with automotive manufacturers, either because people weren’t buying enough or it wasn’t economical for the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3escYX_0kBVlDdz00

Regardless, This guy clearly loves sitting behind the wheel of a car with all the utility of a pick up truck. In an Instagram post featuring the bed of the Ute, the builder details a lot of custom manufacturing work and TIG welding to make it all possible. When all is said and done, the Tesla will be capable of hauling quite a lot of material without excess strain on the frame or motors. Pictures of the automobile have featured the total with two pretty large washing machines sitting in the back along with other cool things you might find in the back of a regular truck. The build seems to be going pretty great so far and hopefully this incredible car enthusiast dream will soon come true.

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Tesla finally breaks and offers round steering wheel on Model S/X

Tesla is finally giving up on only offering its controversial “yoke” steering wheel by starting to give the option of a round steering wheel for Model S and Model X. When Tesla unveiled the new Model S with the “yoke” butterfly steering wheel, it was controversial. Some were worried about the actual shape of the wheel being problematic, while others were concerned about the lack of drive stalk to choose the drive mode.
Motorious

2024 Ford Mustang GT’s Power Is A Subject Of Great Debate

Just how much will be on tap for the fourth-gen Coyote V8?. There’s building excitement among the Ford faithful about the 2024 Mustang and the promising performance it should provide. We should be more specific: enthusiasts are excited about the Mustang GT, not the wussy EcoBoost which undoubtedly will frequent weird meets where Honda Accords are considered muscle cars. With the excitement has come some debate about just how much power the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 will have on tap in the Mustang GT.
Motorious

Becker Auto Group Is Selling a 1974 Ford Bronco With Long-Term Ownership

It’s no secret to anyone that American car people love their trucks. Some of the coolest feats accomplished by humans have been made possible through the use of a good utility vehicle. Climbing mountains, navigating canyons, and blasting through the mud are all things you might expect to behind the wheel of a lifted 4 x 4. One incredible example of this is the Ford Bronco, Ones like this in particular.
torquenews.com

Your Dog is Safe in a Tesla Vehicle With Dog Mode

Tesla shares a video of dog mode and a cabin camera that will keep your dog cool or warm and safe in your Tesla while you are out. Tesla's are some of the safest vehicles on the planet. They have been crash tested and received 5 star safety reviews from NHTSA. What you may not know is that they are also pet friendly.
Motorious

This 1969 Z/28 Is A Muscle Car That Handles

This is better than a brand new 1969 Camaro. We all know the Camaro has a one of a kind muscle car built to dominate the streets of America but it hasn't always worn the hat of a sheer muscle car. Rather, and its first generation, it was very much a pony car, built to compete with Mustang alone. We owe the Mustang so much to be honest, most cars that we think of as incredibly cool and iconic today were probably first made to compete with Ford’s flagship pony car. However, just because you're first doesn’t mean you’re the best, which is exactly what Chevy set out to do to prove with the creation of the Camaro.
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?

Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
Futurism

Elon Musk Fan Files Trademark for Tesla Boats and Planes Without Telling Tesla

It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some over-eager fans — but this one acolyte really jumped the gun. In the wake of Musk promising the company's much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork.
Motorious

Volvo XC60 R 6X6 Crashes Classic American Car Meet

It’s amazing how many Americans don’t know some Swedes are hardcore American car fans, especially of muscle cars (and some Finns are, too). However, we’ve been told by some who live in that area of the world there’s some serious social tension between those who love a classic Camaro or Charger and those who think the only good car is one that’s safe and new. Maybe that’s at least in part why a Volvo XC60 R with three sets of wheels crashed a classic American car meet a little while ago.
Motorious

Early Pontiac GTO Judge 'Pattern Car' Selling At Maple Brothers Auction

Muscle cars, the great American racers. When you picture a muscle car, there are probably a lot of different models that come to mind. Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds, Chevelle, there’s so many to choose from. However, very few can claim the status of the first to try their hands at the idea of a muscle car. The GTO is one that may hold claim to that title and over the years it became one of the most iconic cars of the 1960s and ‘70s. One great example is the 1969 Pontiac GTO, also known as the Judge.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
torquenews.com

Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?

Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Motorious

The Gary Thomas Collection Features Fast Fords Selling At No Reserve at Mecum Kissimmee

Ford’s history displayed to the world. The Ford Mustang is likely one of the most important cars to ever hit the American automobile scene. It was the first to combine muscle car powertrains with a smaller version of one of America’s most prominent vehicle types. It was a muscle car that could handle tight corners and models like the Firebird, Camaro, challenger, barracuda, and many others followed in its footsteps all trying to claim the Mustangs crown for himself. That’s exactly why the curators of this collection chose some of the most pristine examples of Fords pony car to showcase in there gathering of classic automobiles.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Motorious

This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
torquenews.com

Family of Four Survives 250 Foot Fall in Tesla Vehicle

We have a video of a Tesla vehicle and a family of four that survived a 250 foot drop in a Tesla. Tesla's are known for their safety and it definitely helped here. We have a video of a rescue of a family of 4 who survived a 250 foot drop off a cliff and each family member survived with only minor injuries. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety, and we are glad that nobody was seriously hurt here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

This Truck’s Frame Has Seen Better Days

It’s common knowledge that a rusty chassis is dangerous but this test shows us how far it can go. Have you ever bought a vehicle without 100% checking to make sure it didn’t have any major issues? Come on, you can be honest. We’re always taught to thoroughly check every vehicle that we may potentially purchase but sometimes we get a little ahead of ourselves with a vehicle that has just a couple more problems than we imagined. That was sort of the case for one YouTube channel that saw it as an opportunity for a little bit of scientific experimentation.
Motorious

Mopar Wing Cars Selling at No Reserve at Mecum Kissimmee

The Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird are some of the rarest muscle cars to ever be produced by Mopar. Utilizing its superior exterior aerodynamic styling to its advantage, these cars were wickedly fast for their time. Most people would be lucky to even see one of these things in person but you’re not most people. That’s exactly why you might consider purchasing this entire collection of some of Mopar‘s most iconic vehicles.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy