KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery
LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
1011now.com
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
KSNB Local4
CASA moving to new location
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates also known as CASA is moving to a new location in the near future. They are moving out of the South Burlington Plaza and into the old Hastings Public Schools administration building. CASA purchased the building for over $400,000 dollars in...
KSNB Local4
A better start this year than last with more moisture in the bucket to start 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things continue to be rather dry in the Tri-Cities with storm systems continuing to evade south central Nebraska. But when comparing this year to last, there could be a positive change in our weather pattern as this January is off to a better start. Let’s first take a look at Grand Island. Last year you received 3.9″ of total snowfall since July 1st of the previous year. So far this year we are not too far behind at 3.6″. The max snow depth was 1 inch deeper last year at 2″. Not a big deal. But what i want to draw your attention to is the fact that we have started off 2023 ahead of schedule for precipitation with almost a half an inch in the bucket. That’s a lot more than what we saw last year with only about tenth. Not much difference in way of total snow for the beginning of the month with about 1.5″ currently and last year. Now on to Kearney. You saw more total season snow last year. But once again, as we look at the comparison between the start of January last year to this year, much more precipitation has fallen this year around 0.46″. That’s approximately 0.25″ above the normal of .21″. And lastly we come to Hastings. Not much difference in the total snowfalls or max snow depths since July 1st. However, when we compare the precipitation for the start of January, we have seen about .12″ more than last year or about 0.04″ above the normal we typically receive. Could this be a wind of change in the amount of moisture we receive the rest of this winter season? Only time will tell.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Milder and mainly sunny conditions Friday; Overall dry conditions during the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A mild and dry day is in store for the day Friday, with an overall nice weekend ahead for the region for those weekend plans. With a southwest to southeasterly flow developing during the day on Friday, this is going to let us see conditions...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Quiet and warming conditions over the next few days
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next few days, conditions will be on the tranquail side with a warming trend coming into the viewing area. High pressure will be in control over the next few days and this will allow for the region to have sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday, which is normal for this time of year, with overnight lows in the 10s and potentially the 20s in some locations. Once we get into the day on Friday and into Saturday, conditions will continue to warm up with highs in the 40s and 50s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The humidity will increase due to the southerly flow that we will be acquiring during this time.
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
