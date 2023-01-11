ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, NE

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

University of Nebraska Extension Center to host cow calf production class

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The University of Nebraska Extension Center will be hosting online seminars on cow and calf production. Starting Jan. 12 and going till Feb. 23 the University of Nebraska Extension Center will be hosting a series of web seminars on how to manage the costs of a cow and calf production.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating pay adoption fees at PHS

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating company offers support to Panhandle Humane Society by paying adoption fees to long lasting rescue animals. Those who wish to adopt one of these rescue animals may visit the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff and adopt one at no fee. This...
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 71 south of Kimball closed

KIMBALL -- U.S. Highway 71 south of Kimball was closed this afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol vehicles were seen blocking the road at about 3:30 p.m. today. News Channel Nebraska has contacted the Nebraska State Patrol. The road is closed in response to an accident in Weld County, Colo.
doniphanherald.com

Broadwater resident determined to renovate historic motel after truck crash

Carrie Wiggins woke up to a missed phone call and devastating news Tuesday morning — a truck driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the Lazy-U Motel. “The accident was heart- and spirit-shattering,” said Wiggins, who purchased the motel, a landmark in tiny Broadwater, in June 2022 to renovate.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services.

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services in the school system. On Dec. 27 the Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a School Based Mental Health Services Grant by the US Department of Education, totaling $6.5 million. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services.
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
