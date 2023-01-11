Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
University of Nebraska Extension Center to host cow calf production class
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The University of Nebraska Extension Center will be hosting online seminars on cow and calf production. Starting Jan. 12 and going till Feb. 23 the University of Nebraska Extension Center will be hosting a series of web seminars on how to manage the costs of a cow and calf production.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating pay adoption fees at PHS
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating company offers support to Panhandle Humane Society by paying adoption fees to long lasting rescue animals. Those who wish to adopt one of these rescue animals may visit the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff and adopt one at no fee. This...
POST PODCAST: Alliance Police Department
School Resource Officer Tyler Sherlock and Volunteer In Policing Services Beth Forney discuss the VIPS program.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 71 south of Kimball closed
KIMBALL -- U.S. Highway 71 south of Kimball was closed this afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol vehicles were seen blocking the road at about 3:30 p.m. today. News Channel Nebraska has contacted the Nebraska State Patrol. The road is closed in response to an accident in Weld County, Colo.
doniphanherald.com
Broadwater resident determined to renovate historic motel after truck crash
Carrie Wiggins woke up to a missed phone call and devastating news Tuesday morning — a truck driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the Lazy-U Motel. “The accident was heart- and spirit-shattering,” said Wiggins, who purchased the motel, a landmark in tiny Broadwater, in June 2022 to renovate.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services in the school system. On Dec. 27 the Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a School Based Mental Health Services Grant by the US Department of Education, totaling $6.5 million. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services.
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Scottsbluff police release 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' results
The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Wave from December 16, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Scottsbluff Police Department Officers worked a total of 173 hours of overtime funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. This enforcement effort...
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
