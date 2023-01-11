Read full article on original website
Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating pay adoption fees at PHS
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating company offers support to Panhandle Humane Society by paying adoption fees to long lasting rescue animals. Those who wish to adopt one of these rescue animals may visit the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff and adopt one at no fee. This...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff Police Department publishes results for Drive Sober or get Pulled Over
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff Police department over the holiday season participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled campaign. The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic enforcement campaign from Dec. 16 and went until Jan. 1. During this campaign the SBPD issued a total of 153 citation and made a total of 290 contacts.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 71 south of Kimball closed
KIMBALL -- U.S. Highway 71 south of Kimball was closed this afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol vehicles were seen blocking the road at about 3:30 p.m. today. News Channel Nebraska has contacted the Nebraska State Patrol. The road is closed in response to an accident in Weld County, Colo.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather hits the Panhandle again
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – It didn’t take long for winter weather to return to the Nebraska Panhandle. Five counties in far far western edge of the Panhandle remain under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. MST Wednesday night. Besides locations like Scottsbluff and surrounding communities, areas in Wyoming...
My Angels restaurant holding cancer fundraiser for local Alliance man
According to a Facebook post by My Angels Restaurant in Alliance, "As a family owned business we get the chance every now and then to give back to our community. We’ve done a few fundraisers for families going through life changing events. Dan Walton and his family are in need of our community. Dan is fighting cancer with his family by his side. When our family was going through our loss, Shari and her family were there with loving words and support. She’s an amazing person who’s always helping. From working in the WIC office, to donating to fundraisers, they’re always there to help others. We would love to be the same light for Dan, Shari and their family. On Sunday 1/15/23 we will be doing a enchilada fundraiser to help with any cost they maybe coming into. We look forward to seeing all of you! May your day be blessed!"
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
kotatv.com
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services in the school system. On Dec. 27 the Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a School Based Mental Health Services Grant by the US Department of Education, totaling $6.5 million. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services.
Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
News Channel Nebraska
Serrano plea agreement deadline set
KIMBALL -- About a year ago, William Serrano of Kimball was arrested on charges connected with the death of 21-year-old Tessa Ghering. Serrano, 37, appeared in Kimball County District Court in December 2022 on charges including Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Attempted First Degree Murder and Manslaughter.
Comments / 0