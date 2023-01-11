ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

WCAX

Neighbors feud leads to murder trial

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man is on trial for murdering his neighbor in as case that dates back more than six years. Was it a killing in cold blood? Or an act of self-defense?. A grand jury indicted Kevin Parker on the murder charge more than six years...
WARDSBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison

WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
WESTMINSTER, VT
WNYT

Man faces new charges in attempted abduction

New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
GREENWICH, NY
iheart.com

Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail

A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for vandals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

SPRINGFIELD, VT

