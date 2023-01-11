Read full article on original website
Actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont trespassing case
Embattled actor Ezra Miller, best known for portraying the Flash in multiple DC Extended Universe films, recently pleaded guilty in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing.
WCAX
Neighbors feud leads to murder trial
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man is on trial for murdering his neighbor in as case that dates back more than six years. Was it a killing in cold blood? Or an act of self-defense?. A grand jury indicted Kevin Parker on the murder charge more than six years...
newportdispatch.com
Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison
WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
WCAX
5.5 years in prison for Westminster man accused of planning home invasion
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westminster man accused of planning a home invasion was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel King and an accomplice broke into another man’s home with zip ties and a fake gun last March, intending to rob the homeowner of heroin and cash.
WNYT
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction
New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
Suspect arrested following gunfire incident in Hudson
According to the victim, the suspect choked her and discharged a firearm.
Sheriff looking for man accused of touching woman inappropriately at Adult Bookstore
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is asking for help to find a man they say allegedly inappropriately touched a woman at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office posted security camera footage of the suspect, saying that around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 30, the man was in the Adult Bookstore and approached a woman.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
iheart.com
Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail
A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
GoLocalProv
Alleged Rape and Cocaine: Two RI Health Professionals Have Licenses Suspended
Two health professionals have been suspended by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) after reports of sexual assault and, in a separate incident, alleged having cocaine on the premise of a facility. Both alleged crimes took place at nursing homes in Rhode Island. Sexual Assault. In the first suspension,...
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
Massachusetts food truck owner pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
he owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
Emaciated Dog Found In Abandoned Car, Woman From Region Charged
A 26-year-old woman is facing animal abuse charges after an emaciated dog was found abandoned in a car in the region, authorities said.State Police in Washington County were called shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of an abandoned vehicle blocking traffic in the town Granville on…
Inmate Beat, Choked Corrections Officer Unconscious At Rensselaer County Jail, Police Say
A jail inmate in the region is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a brutal, unprovoked attack on a corrections officer, authorities said. The incident happened Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, at the Rensselaer County jail in Troy, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said Matthew Fluty, of Troy, “maliciously”...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for vandals in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
Albany teen accused of shoplifting at local Kohl’s
State police arrested Cristina M. Cassidy, 19 of Albany on January 8. Cassidy allegedly stole merchandise from a local Kohl's.
Former N.Y. election official pleads guilty to 2021 ballot fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021...
