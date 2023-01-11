Read full article on original website
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
wdhn.com
Enterprise head coach named Alabama All-Star head coach
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — One Wiregrass coach has been chosen to lead the Alabama All-Star team in December. Enterprise Head Coach Ben Blackmon will serve as the head football coach for the Alabama All-Star football squad. They will face off against the Mississippi All-Atar football squad in the 37th...
tdalabamamag.com
Southern Miss DC Austin Armstrong expected to join Alabama’s coaching staff
Alabama has added a defensive coordinator to its coaching staff. In a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Crimson Tide have added Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to the team’s on-field coaching staff. It is currently unclear what role Armstrong will serve on Nick Saban’s staff, but the news comes on the same day longtime defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Ole Miss.
Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon will lead Alabama squad against Mississippi
Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon has been named head coach for the Alabama All-Star football team for next winter’s 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. The game is set to be played Dec. 16 at Southern Mississippi. Also, Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches...
Troy Messenger
Leggett’s return energizes Trojans
Senior basketball player Amber Leggett has been back with the Troy University women’s basketball team for just three games but she’s already having an impact. Despite not playing for the first 13 games, Leggett is averaging nearly 12 points and eight rebounds per game since her return on Jan. 5. Her production is clearly welcome but Leggett provides much more to the team, according to her coach.
Saraland’s Ryan Williams named Alabama’s Mr. Football
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School wide receiver and University of Alabama commit Ryan Williams was recognized for his outstanding 2022 season with the Alabama Mr. Football Award, which honors the state’s top high school football player, at a Thursday ceremony in Montgomery. Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State […]
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson lands in 5A Top 10
The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its first high school basketball rankings for 2023 and the Charles Henderson Trojans boys basketball team landed on the Class 5A Top 10. The Trojans earned a No. 7 ranking in Class 5A, which is the Trojans’ first appearance in the Top 10...
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
Troy Messenger
Remebering storyteller Kathryn Windham
The 16th Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival will honor and remember Alabama’s legendary storyteller Kathryn Tucker Windham at its 6:30 p.m. Saturday, performance at the Trojan Center Theater on the campus of Troy University. “Kathryn,” as she insisted to be called, believed that, after she had been dead 10 years,...
Troy Messenger
Grow Southeast Alabama hosts luncheon for elected officials
Grow Southeast Alabama, an 11-county coalition for economic development in the Wiregrass, held a special luncheon for elected officials of its coalition members – and state officials – in Troy on Jan. 12. The luncheon was held at South Alabama Electric Cooperative in Troy and featured Alabama Senators,...
Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents celebrate the life of W.A. “Trooper” Neal
Luverne resident William Andrew “W.A.” Neal, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 9 at Baptist Medical Center South. He is mourned by family and friends throughout Crenshaw County and beyond, many who say he lived a life of service and left behind big shoes to fill. He went by...
Troy Messenger
JCA presents Antonio Jamall Holmes’ first solo art show
The Johnson Center for the Arts proudly presents Antonio Jamall Holmes’ first solo art show. The reception for the Troy artist is set for 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 14. The public is invited. Holmes’ solo show fills the JCA’s lower gallery with a sampling of Holmes’ work,...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
wtvy.com
Enterprise breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Enterprise is working to improve the health of their community. Officials broke ground on the much anticipated Recreation and Aquatics Center on January 11. The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the first of its kind in the Wiregrass. It will include four gymnasiums,...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
wdhn.com
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
