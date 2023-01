East Hartford police investigate at the Lafayette Avenue house where a shooting took place on Wednesday. By Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST HARTFORD — A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday at 79 Lafayette Ave., and a man has been taken into custody, according to police and witnesses at the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, said Officer Marc Caruso, the Police Department spokesman.

A witness said a man came out of the house with a gun and threw it away as police had him surrounded.