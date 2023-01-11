ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox17.com

43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit

Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy