calcasieu.info
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
Louisiana man sentenced to prison on multiple counterfeiting charges, fourth counterfeit conviction
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he was convicted of multiple counterfeiting charges.
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison
Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
KTBS
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
