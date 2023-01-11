Read full article on original website
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Leaving to Join Bears
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is set to leave college sports to take the job as president and CEO of the Bears, sources confirm to Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning, and the Bears subsequently confirmed the move.
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season. Our staff...
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium picked to host potential AFC Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. If the Bills and Chiefs make the title game, it would be played Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
The Seattle Seahawks (9-8) snuck their way into a playoff berth and will face off vs. the division-rival NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers (13-4) in a game that is expected to be pretty lopsided according to SI Sportsbook. The Seahawks find themselves as 9.5-point underdogs on the road, and the game total is set at 43. San Francisco won both matchups during the regular season, and its defense has been able to keep Seattle in check.
Video Released Showing Odell Beckham Jr. Removed From Flight
NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight in November after being involved in an altercation with the flight crew and other passengers. This week, the bodycam footage from the Miami-Dade police department who responded to the incident was released. The bodycam footage showed...
Former Alabama, Broncos RB Ahmaad Galloway dies at 42
Former Alabama and Denver Broncos running back Ahmaad Galloway died in Missouri at age 42. Galloway, who played running back for the Crimson Tide and was selected by Denver in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, was an English teacher at a St. Louis middle school. Police and emergency response found Galloway during a welfare check at his apartment after he didn't come to work or respond to the principal concerned about his whereabouts, she said Thursday. Galloway's apartment was not disturbed, Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid told WVTM in Missouri. "... So we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue," Reid told the outlet. Galloway played a significant role in the Alabama backfield as a sophomore and junior, following NFL first-round pick Shaun Alexander at running back. A knee injury knocked Galloway out of his senior season. He totaled 1,540 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior. --Field Level Media.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
Former NBA player Jared Jeffries had quite a successful run on The Price is Right, but he may not be able to enjoy his winnings as much as he had hoped. As reported by WSMV4, Jeffries competed on the beloved game show earlier this week, where he ended the evening the proud new owner of a cherry red Toyota Corolla.
Bills Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster for Playoffs
Cole Beasley will be available for the Bills’ playoff run after being elevated from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. The 33-year-old veteran returns to the Buffalo lineup after a 2022 season that saw him retire with the Buccaneers—and then unretire and join the AFC East champions.
Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia football tight end Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft according to his Instagram feed. In a statement released on Instagram, Darnell Washington thanked everyone involved in his career to date, including Dawg fans. "I would like to start off by thanking God for blessing me with...
