Georgia State

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Seeing another surplus, Kemp still ready to spend in budget

ATLANTA - Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all state and university employees and public school teachers.
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe

ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Where are people moving to Georgia from?

Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
ALBANY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records

Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
travelnoire.com

Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips

Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

GaRVIS, the New GA Voter Registration System is Ready to Go According to State Voting Officials

The much-anticipated new system goes fully online this February 6th with very high expectations. GaRVIS is a cutesy acronym that stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to a press release by the Secretary of State’s office, GaRVIS is expected to store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters far more efficiently than the current system, which has become overtaxed due to the rapidly expanding number of newly registered voters in recent years.
GEORGIA STATE
theatlanta100.com

Georgia was first state to do this in 1785

Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

