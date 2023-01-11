ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apalachin, NY

Morning fire destroys Apalachin home

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

APALACHIN, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Emergency crews responded to a destructive house fire this morning in Apalachin.

Firefighters were called to Bolles Hill Road shortly after 9 a.m.

According to Tioga County investigators, everyone made it out of the house in time and there were no reported injuries.

The building was a 2 story house, but the second floor is completely destroyed and the main floor is gravely damaged.

Emergency crews from Apalachin, Owego, Campville and Little Meadows responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News Channel 34

