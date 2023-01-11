Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls to Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lost to Kentucky, 63-56, at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. This loss also snapped a 25-home game winning streak, ironically their last loss at home came in February of last season to Kentucky. The Vols started strong with an 8-0 run to open the contest, but Kentucky...
wvlt.tv
#5 Vols and Cats set to rumble at Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 5th Vols are back home for a clash with rival Kentucky Saturday Tip-off at Thompson-Boling Arena is set for high Noon. Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) notched its fifth straight win—and 25th straight inside Thompson-Boling Arena—Tuesday against Vanderbilt, pulling away in the second half for a 77-68 victory over the Commodores. Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips tied for the team lead with 15 points apiece, while Zakai Zeigler had seven points and nine assists.
wvlt.tv
UT alumni band excited to return to play
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. With more than 4,000 alumni band members, it’s one of the largest and most active alumni associations at the university. Some...
wvlt.tv
Foster care report for Tennessee
After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
wvlt.tv
Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival
The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. A release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office stated that a man was convicted in the rape of a 9-year-old girl Thursday.
wvlt.tv
Sunshine builds in for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with the sunshine, we’ll have a cold afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Student hurt in school
Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house. The price tag on one of the most common grocery store purchases is hard to ignore - and it's being blamed on a bird flu spreading through chickens.
wvlt.tv
Remote Area Medical powers forward with free care as prices increase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical used Thursday to prepare the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for the mission’s annual pop-up clinic in East Knoxville. ”This is our hometown, this is our hometown kick-off, this really kicks off the rest of the year for us and we like to go big,” said Brad Sands, a clinic coordinator.
wvlt.tv
Elvis festival in Pigeon Forge after death of Elvis’ only child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than five Elvis impersonators will be taking part in the first annual Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. More than 20 Elvis impersonators will participate in the three-day festival, and two rounds of competitions will determine the...
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing Caryville woman
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a woman last seen at her East Tennessee home over a week ago, according to the Caryville Police Department. Tiffany Lowe, 31, was reported missing after being last seen at her home in Caryville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials said. She...
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating in-custody death of teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating a death at the Anderson County Jail. TBI Spokeswoman Susan Niland said 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died at the jail Thursday morning. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Niland said. The TBI...
wvlt.tv
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft, according to spokesperson Scott Erland. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a KPD employee reported that property was missing from his locker. Erland said a continued internal investigation...
wvlt.tv
‘May God comfort you’ | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. Newport man indicted for aggravated assault, kidnapping after officer-involved shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man was served the indictments at the Blount County Jail,...
wvlt.tv
Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
wvlt.tv
Sunshine returns Sunday as we slowly start warming
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine makes its return for Sunday as a few high clouds mix in from time to time as temperatures slowly begin to warm into next week. Unfortunately, sunshine will be limited for the week ahead as several disturbances move through bringing rounds of rain beginning Monday night with a few breaks in between each round.
wvlt.tv
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
wvlt.tv
Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
wvlt.tv
Sunshine returns for the weekend, staying on the cooler side
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier weather will continue to move in as we head into the weekend, but scattered snow showers will continue to linger into the mountains through early Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures continue through he weekend, but warmer weather is on the way heading into next week as rain chances return.
wvlt.tv
Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - While class was in session, the roof and gutters at the Newport Grammar School were blown off the building and caused significant water damage. Just moments later, the debris crashed into the window of a fourth-grade classroom, sending glass in the direction of students. “Yeah it...
Comments / 0