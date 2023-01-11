ENGLEWOOD, FL (SNN-TV) - A fight broke out last night during the girls basketball game between DeSoto County and Lemon Bay in Englewood. According to the Herald-Tribune, late in the fourth quarter, players from each team were battling for a rebound when a Manta Rays player appears to push a Bulldogs player after the ball traveled out of bounds. The DeSoto player then delivered an overhand shot to the head of the Lemon Bay player knocking her to the court.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO